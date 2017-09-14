WSP Names Eric Peissel to Role of National Business Line Executive - Transportation in Canada, as Dave Jull Retires Following 40 years of Leadership with WSP's Transportation team

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 14, 2017) -

Note to Editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Eric Peissel, currently serving as WSP's Vice President of Transportation for Western Canada, will be assuming the role of National Business Line Executive - Transportation, for WSP in Canada on January 1st, 2018. This appointment follows the announcement that Dave Jull will be retiring from this role on the same date, after contributing more than 40 years of insight, leadership and innovation during his tenure with the firm. Over the next fourth months, Eric will work closely with Dave to ensure a seamless transition between the roles.

Eric has been with WSP for over 16 years and has managed teams in Quebec, Ontario and Western Canada. In his new role, Eric will be responsible for providing national leadership, client development, and strategic direction for the Transportation business line. Eric holds a Master's degree in Urban Planning from McGill University along with a B.A. in Urban Studies from Concordia University. He will report directly to Greg Northcott, Chief Operating Officer in Canada, and will be based in Montreal.

Greg Northcott commented, "WSP's strategy is to develop the best talent in Canada. We are delighted to have found the right person to assume this critical role from within our own talented employee pool and know Eric's proven experience and broad understanding of our transportation business, across our country, will be a significant benefit to both our clients and our transportation employees."

He added, "We also want to acknowledge the very important and valued contribution that Dave Jull has made to WSP's Transportation business line and we wish him a very well-deserved and enjoyable retirement."

About WSP

WSP (TSX:WSP) is one of the world's leading professional services consulting firms. We are dedicated to our local communities and propelled by international brainpower. We are technical experts and strategic advisors including engineers, technicians, scientists, project managers, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design and program management professionals. We design and deliver lasting solutions in the Buildings, Transportation, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Environment, Geomatics, Mining, Power and Industrial sectors as well as project delivery and strategic consulting services. With over 7,500 talented people across Canada and approximately 37,000 globally, we engineer projects that will help societies grow for generations to come. www.wsp.com.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Peissel_Eric_Web_(002).jpg