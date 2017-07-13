WSP Strengthens Canadian Buildings Executive Team

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) -

WSP Canada today announced two changes to the senior executive leadership of its Canadian Buildings team. Armin von Eppinghoven will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Key Client Strategy & Engagement, Buildings, following his successful tenure as a senior executive of WSP's Canadian Buildings Team. Armin's 30+ years of experience will be applied in this strategic, externally focused role where he will direct and develop innovative approaches to leading key client engagement and business development activities, as well as growth in new market sectors.

WSP also welcomes Terry Tommason as the new National Business Line Executive for Buildings. Terry is an executive level major program / project and development executive with 24+ years' industry experience on some of the world's largest and most complex buildings projects. Prior to joining WSP, Terry held several leading roles, including Managing Director / Operations Director for two leading multi-disciplinary consultancy firms and was directly responsible for pursuing, converting and delivering major projects including the Kingdom Tower (the world's tallest building), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and the FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium, Qatar.

Gregory Northcott, Chief Operating Officer, WSP Canada, commented, "This leadership expansion and role realignment highlights an exciting milestone in the evolution of our Buildings business. Engaging with our key clients, attracting top talent, and driving technical and operational excellence are important components of our strategic plan. With these changes and Terry and Armin's leadership and experience, we have made a significant step in meeting our strategic objectives, building on our unified brand, and offering our clients in Canada the very best thinking, technologies, and solutions to advance their building projects."

Both executives will be located in WSP's Markham, Ontario office.

