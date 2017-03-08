WTS International Launches 20 New Sites with Daxko SpectrumNG Club Management Platform

BIRMINGHAM, AL--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - WTS International (WTS) experienced exceptional growth in the past year and worked with Daxko/CSI Software to launch 20 new locations on their SpectrumNG club management platform during that time.

WTS provides feasibility studies, design, pre-opening and daily operations services for spas and leisure facilities worldwide. With more than 120 properties in their management portfolio, WTS serves a wide range of fitness and wellness properties.

When evaluating the right club management platform for their facilities, WTS was looking for scalability. "With SpectrumNG, we can deploy it at a small corporate fitness center or a large 10,000 member facility and everything in-between," explains Marco Chavez, WTS Asset Manager. "We looked at many other software platforms, but we found components to address all our needs with SpectrumNG."

WTS experienced greater than expected growth in 2016 and they were fortunate to have a software platform that gave them the flexibility they needed to support that growth. "WTS International has a winning formula of service and commitment to the organizations they serve," states Jonathan Blackburn, Daxko's Chief Revenue Officer. "We value their partnership with Daxko/CSI Software and we are fortunate to be uniquely suited to their diverse needs. We are excited to see what the future holds for these two organizations."

Running multiple facilities from a corporate office offers a distinct set of challenges, such as reporting on multiple organizations at once. "The capability of enterprise-level reporting was a critical component of our software selection," states Chavez. "With SpectrumNG we will be able to quickly and easily compare property performance and sales across multiple facilities which will allow for enhanced and more efficient benchmarking. We are looking forward to the many benefits of having easy access to metrics and sales data across our organization."

The partnership with SpectrumNG has also positively impacted the sales and profitability of managed facilities within the WTS portfolio. "With SpectrumNG in place, we have confidence that all members are more efficiently charged for their membership dues and additional services," states Chavez. "The membership reports and details on member cancellations assist us with member trends which have resulted in improvements to service offerings and member retention," he adds.

About Daxko

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Daxko/CSI Software is a leading provider of software solutions to the member-based health and wellness market. In late 2015, Daxko acquired CSI Software and their flagship club management platform, SpectrumNG. Daxko's strong portfolio of solutions help customers achieve high levels of operational efficiency, strong fiscal management, and increasingly engage their member communities. Daxko employs 195 team members across the Southeast. For additional information, please visit daxko.com/csi.

About WTS International

WTS International is the world's leading consulting and management firm for spas, fitness and leisure facilities. For more than 40 years, WTS has provided feasibility studies, design, pre-opening and daily management services for spas and leisure facilities worldwide.

The company's portfolio of clients includes numerous hotels and resorts, residential developments, private clubs and real estate developments. Its approach is unique in the industry -- from the development of innovative spa concepts, branding and design to effective facility operations.

WTS maximizes revenue and net operating income for clients, while creating a memorable experience for guests, members and residents. Learn more at www.wtsinternational.com.