WWPKG awarded CAPITAL Legendary Enterprise Award

From legacy to innovation: continue to provide quality and diversified products

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Nov 3, 2017) - WWPKG Holdings Company Limited ("WWPKG", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") ( HKSE : 8069), is pleased to announce that the Group has been awarded the CAPITAL Legendary Enterprise Awards, organized by the Capital Magazine.

WWPKG is recognized for its continuous effort in developing quality and diversified travel products over the past 38 years. The Group strives to leverage on its extensive experience and also to actively keep up with market trends and launch innovative products to cater to customers' needs.

Mr. Chun Ning YUEN, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Company, said, "WWPKG, founded in 1979 by my father Mr. Sze Keung YUEN, has been serving the community for more than 38 years and is widely recognized in the industry. Looking forward, with my father's business philosophy as our core value, I will continue WWPKG's legacy and lead our team to provide quality and diversified travel products to adapt to the ever changing market."

About WWPKG Holdings Company Limited

WWPKG is founded in June 1979. The Group has become one of the long-established and well-known local travel agents, with 37 years of business in the travel service industry in Hong Kong under the brand. Its major business includes the provision of outbound package tours with particular focus on Japan bound tours. The Group also offers other travel products and services to customers including free independent traveller (FIT) products and other ancillary travel related products and services.

Currently, the Group sells products and services through a number of channels including four branches in Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mongkok and Shatin, as well as online sales platform. The Group also sells tailor made tours to customers through MICE tour department, as well as sells travel products to other travel agents in Hong Kong and Macau.

According to the industry research report, the Group was the second largest travel agent in Hong Kong in terms of number of travellers for package tours bound for Japan in 2015, and ranked eighth in terms of number of travellers for outbound package tours amongst the travel agents in Hong Kong which provided outbound package tours in 2015.