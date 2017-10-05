Wylie Hui Appointed UEX Interim CFO

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Wylie Hui, CPA, CA, has been appointed the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective October 4, 2017.

Wylie Hui has over 20 years of professional experience in various sectors. He is the Founder & Principal of Altastra Office Systems Inc., which provides finance and accounting services to private and public companies. Wylie was formerly CFO of Tintina Resources Inc. and SolidusGold Inc. and worked in the Transaction Support practice of Ernst & Young LLP in San Francisco, CA, advising private equity and corporate clients and in the Risk Advisory practice in Vancouver, BC, performing internal control compliance, enterprise and project risk management, and process improvement engagements primarily for mining and telecommunication companies. Wylie received a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) from Western University and holds CPA (CA -- BC and Ontario) and CPA (Illinois) designations. He lives in Vancouver, BC, and is an avid road cyclist and mountain biker.

