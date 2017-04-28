Wytec Retains Tech CMO to Guide Marketing Strategy and Data Insights

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 28, 2017) - Wytec International, Inc., a subsidiary of Competitive Companies Inc. (CCI) ( OTC PINK : CCOP), announced today that it has retained a Chief Marketing Officer from the technology sector with former agency CEO experience to guide its marketing strategy. Steve Patti has been retained by the company to "fast-track" five main initiatives the company believes will enhance its ability to identify and engage key market segments in an effort to generate sales of its 5G wireless technology and related communications services for the Small Medium Business "SMB" market. "We are delighted to have Steve advising our team as we continue to build the product offerings and internal marketing capabilities to serve the communications needs of this powerful market. Steve brings 30 years of experience including a track record of success guiding startups," said William Gray, President/CEO.

Wytec has set an aggressive timetable in which it will advance from its initial "go to market" strategy to Mr. Patti's unique "go to customer" strategy. This "go-to-customer" mindset is tailored to Wytec's focus on the underserved SMB sector by applying advanced digital technology to enhance the buyer's journey through the Company's next generation products and services. The Company will also seek to identify new product opportunities stimulating rapid revenue scaling, and innovative upgrades for streamlining operations and improving customer experience. Mr. Patti's extensive experience with primary telecom service providers enables him to incorporate and integrate key business intelligence and collected data into the Company's "marketing metrics" necessary for current and future analytical and valuation reports. Management plans to provide updated milestone achievements for these initiatives as they become available.

About Competitive Companies, Inc.:

Competitive Companies, Inc. ("CCI") founded in 1998 is a Nevada-based corporation with corporate offices in San Antonio, Texas. Though the Company is in the process of a "spin-off" of its Wytec operation, CCI's primary business focus is to assist Wytec and in its objective to acquire a significant market share of the SMB market space utilizing its unique "go-to-customer" strategy. Additionally, Wytec has filed a provisional patent for its unique Small Cell Node called the LPN-16 microcell and has successfully pilot tested this high speed mobile Internet service in San Antonio, Texas generating speeds in excess of 375 Mbps on a Samsung mobile phone.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. Generally, the words "expect," "intend," "estimate," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future conditions, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.