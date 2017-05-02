X-IO Axellio Edge Computing Platform Enables Real-Time Capability for Streaming Big Data Analytics

X-IO teams with leading software solutions providers to deliver the next generation of capabilities for cybersecurity, financial market data, IoT, and defense and intelligence

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - X-IO Technologies today announced general availability of its Axellio edge-computing platform, delivering unprecedented real-time performance of 480 Gbps for complex analytics on high-volume, high-velocity, streaming data.

The unique combination of performance, density and cost enables the next generation of capabilities for cybersecurity, financial market data, defense and intelligence, operations and Internet of Things (IoT). X-IO also announced joint efforts with leading software makers to deliver Axellio with several big data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

Axellio is designed for the emerging edge-computing market, which is defined by high-bandwidth, low-latency and high density. Axellio is a high-density, converged server/storage platform that leverages a unique NVMe FabricXpress™ architecture to provide unequaled, sustained throughput and end-to-end, low-latency response necessary to meet the most demanding edge requirements.

The Axellio edge-computing platform enables real-time insight and response from complex processing of high volumes of data at high velocities. This level of performance will enable next-generation applications where large amounts of sensor-based data inputs must be processed to provide real-time insight and response.

Axellio systems include dual Intel dual-CPU server modules and dual-ported NVMe SSDs integrated with FabricXpress NVMe on PCIe fabric. Current versions feature up to 88 cores, 2TB of RAM and 1PB of flash storage in a 2U form factor to deliver unprecedented levels of performance, density and economics.

"Axellio brings to the table a throughput performance of more than 480 Gbps and more than 12 million input/output operations per second, making it an ideal platform for edge computing," said X-IO CEO Bill Miller. "With Axellio's power, customers can quickly detect cybersecurity threats, ensure the functioning of financial markets and guarantee stable operations of critical IoT infrastructures despite phenomenal growth. It is the ideal platform for advanced streaming data analytics."

X-IO is teaming with industry leading companies that specialize in cybersecurity and data analytics to deploy Axellio's capabilities in full solution stacks, including:

Ascolta - a ViON company, and a leading systems integrator. Ascolta provides cyber and advanced analytic solutions and services. Axellio gives Ascolta the ability to deliver solutions for real-time operational awareness and actionable intelligence from fusion of high-volume, high-velocity data streams.

ISSAC - An innovator in advanced complex predictive and descriptive data analytics for several U.S. federal agencies, advanced genomics research, global healthcare initiatives, transportation and energy. Axellio gives ISSAC the ability to move from batch mode to real-time as complex analytics move from a research activity to an operational imperative.

Solarflare - The leading provider of application-intelligent networking I/O software and hardware platforms that accelerate, monitor and secure network data. Axellio powers the SolarCapture Server, supporting lossless packet capture from the high bandwidth networks to enable real-time packet analytics. The SolarCapture Server is used in a range of applications where data monitoring is needed to fuel business operations, including banks and financial institutions, government and defense, internet service providers, telecoms operators, manufacturing and retail organizations.

Axellio has been in the design and engineering phase for more than two years. During the last year, X-IO has restructured the company to focus heavily on engineering and product development to evolve beyond storage into edge computing, while raising new capital to accelerate these efforts.

"Data that does not enable insights is meaningless, yet our interconnected world also demands that such insights be delivered at very high speed to avoid them becoming equally worthless," said Mark Peters, practice director and senior analyst at the Enterprise Strategy Group. "It's a combination that is driving storage vendors, such as X-IO, to redefine their offerings by either converging storage and servers and/or via creative partnerships with solution providers, in order to retain contemporary IT relevance and to remain competitive."

X-IO Technologies, an established innovator in advanced data storage systems, is the emerging leader in Edge Computing systems enabling real-time insight and response using big data analytics on high-volume, high-velocity streaming data. X-IO Axellio edge processing performance enables the leading applications, solution providers and OEMs in cybersecurity, financial markets, defense and intelligence, healthcare, telecom and industrial IoT. To learn more, visit x-io.com.

"The myriad of cyber threats facing our nation today, from criminals to nation-states, demand that we are able to respond and mitigate at network speed with high performance, reliability and affordability. Axellio is unique in providing those capabilities!"

Jim Keffer, Major General (Ret), US Air Force

Former US Cyber Command Chief of Staff and Ranking U.S. Air Force Career Intelligence Officer

"Ascolta's enterprise clients require high performance edge computing and with Axellio, we meet the requirements of the most demanding environments. Our customers across federal, state and local and commercial need to access information in real time and respond to high volumes of data rapidly. Through this offering, we give customers this level of access, thereby enabling them to more confidently make critical decisions."

John Mansfield

Senior Vice President of Strategy

Ascolta

"Thanks to Axellio, we are able to accelerate the analytics cycle of critical business decision making by nearly 400 percent. Because we can accelerate the decision making cycle, we enable our customers to answer more questions, make more decisions, and positively effect critical business outcomes. With Axellio, we are able to discover and exploit unknown relationships, identify key business drivers, generate predictions and postulate hypotheses that help drive effective, efficient decision-making. Axellio helps us provide our customers deeper, richer insight, in a shorter amount of time, than we could using traditional infrastructure solutions."

Ray Deiotte

Chief Scientist

ISSAC Corp