X Rail Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) Announces Plan to Expand its Service on Los Olivos Wine Railroad March 21, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - X Rail Enterprises, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE) www.xrailenterprises.com, owner of the X Wine Railroad service introduced to Southern California earlier this year, (www.xwinerailroad.com) between Los Angeles and the wine country of Santa Barbara and Los Olivos, California, announced today that due to the rapid uptake of ticket sales on its wine railroad excursion service, plans have been made to add an additional car to the two car consist thus increasing ridership on the popular line. The service began operations on January 7th, 2017 and has sold out on every successive run to the Los Olivos wine country. The next run is scheduled for April 1, 2017, also sold out. It is the first of its kind to take passengers from Los Angeles by rail aboard elegantly restored rail cars and to complete their journey to visit the unique wine country of Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez valley.

The X Wine Railroad, as the service is called, has introduced travelers to the Wine Country of Southern California via rail. "The Wine Railroad is the most unique wine railroad in the United States, I believe," stated CEO Michael Barron. "Due to the demand for the service, we are expanding operations on this line by adding an additional rail car and we are scheduled to quadruple our frequency from once a month to weekly," Barron said. "Our service is a private tour of wineries and wine product for the true wine aficionado."

The service is all-inclusive and includes luxury train tickets, a breakfast service on the way up and dinner service on the way home, an excursion to Los Olivos, brunch at the vineyards, wine tasting, and special gifts for riders. The service is primarily marketed to individuals and to group planners, corporations and special parties. Prices range from $249 per person with a $50 credit for wine purchases at the visited wineries to $499 per person with a $100 wine purchase credit for a private suite and run of the whole train. These are the winter rates.

For further information and booking information, view our website at www.xwinerailroad.com or contact our team at: 1-855-730-2040