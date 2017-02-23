X Rail Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) Announces Ticket Sales on the X Wine Railroad Sold Out on First Three Runs

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - X Rail Enterprises, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE) announces today the results of its X Wine Railroad (www.winerailroad.com) sales between Los Angeles and the wine country of Santa Barbara and Los Olivos, California. The service began operations on January 7th, 2017 and has sold out on every successive run to the Los Olivos wine country. It is the first of its kind to take passengers from Los Angeles by rail aboard elegantly restored rail cars and to complete their journey to visit the unique wine country of Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez valley.

The X Wine Railroad, as the service is called, has introduced travelers to the Wine Country of Southern California via rail. "The Wine Railroad is the most unique wine train in the United States, I believe," stated CEO Michael Barron. "It is a fantastic tour and travelers are treated to private excursions at some of the premier wineries of Southern California. Our service has been so well received that we have sold out the first three months of operations," Barron said. "Our service is a private tour of wineries and wine product for the true wine aficionado."

The service is all-inclusive and includes luxury train tickets, a breakfast service on the way up and dinner service on the way home, wine tasting on board, excursion to Los Olivos, brunch at the vineyards and special gifts for riders. The service is primarily marketed to individuals and to group planners, corporations and special parties. Prices range from $249 per person with a $50 credit for wine purchases at the visited wineries to $499 per person with a $100 wine purchase credit for a private suite and run of the whole train.

For further information and booking information, view our website at www.xwinerailroad.com or contact our team at: 1-855-730-2040

About X Rail Enterprises, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE)

X Rail Enterprises, Inc. is in the rail service business and operates specialty passenger trains from metropolitan areas in the US to resort gaming/casino destinations. XREE has four operating divisions, Casino Fun Trains, X Wine Railroads, X Rail Asset Fund 1, and Rail Services Management. The company owns a licensed IATIAN travel agency, X Train Vacations, which books excursion rail travel for passengers. www.xrailenterprises.com or http://www.vegasxtrain.com.