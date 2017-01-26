X Rail Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) Begins its X Wine Railroad Service January 7, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - X Rail Enterprises, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE) announces today the results of its X Wine Railroad (www.winerailroad.com) service between Los Angeles and the wine country of Santa Barbara and Los Olivos, California. The service began operations on January 7th, 2017 and is the first of its kind to take passengers from Los Angeles by rail aboard elegantly restored rail cars and to complete their journey to visit the unique wine country of Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez valley.

The X Wine Railroad, as the service is called, introduced travelers to the Wine Country of Southern California via rail. Passengers boarded vintage rail cars at Union Station in Los Angeles and traveled by train to Santa Barbara. There they were escorted by luxury tour vehicles to the Los Olivos region of the Santa Ynez Valley, home of some 200 wineries in the region. Travelers spent several hours on a variety of tour activities such as winery tours and tastings.

"The Wine Railroad is the most unique wine train in the United States, I believe," stated CEO Michael Barron. "It is a fantastic tour and travelers are treated to private excursions at some of the premier wineries of Southern California. The wine/rail industry is a budding market in the rail excursion business. The Napa Valley Wine Train features both a lunch and dinner service on board and they do an exceptional job. Our service is different as it is not a 'dinner train service,' but rather a private tour of wineries and wine product for the true wine aficionado."

The service is all-inclusive and includes luxury train tickets, a breakfast and dinner service on the way home, wine tasting on board, excursion to Los Olivos, brunch at the vineyards and special gifts for riders. The service is primarily marketed to individuals and to group planners, corporations and special parties. Prices range from $249 per person with a $50 credit for wine purchases at the visited wineries to $499 per person with a $100 wine purchase credit for a private suite and run of the whole train.

For further information and booking information, view our website at www.xwinerailroad.com or contact our team at: 1-855-730-2040

About X Rail Enterprises, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE)

X Rail Enterprises, Inc. is in the rail service business and operates specialty passenger trains from metropolitan areas in the US to resort gaming/casino destinations. XREE has four operating divisions, Casino Fun Trains, X Wine Railroads, X Rail Asset Fund 1, and Rail Services Management. The company owns a licensed IATIAN travel agency, X Train Vacations, which books excursion rail travel for passengers. X Rail Management Services is in the business of rail car storage and logistics management. X Rail Asset Fund 1 owns 12 passenger rail cars, which it plans to refit to form its Club X passenger rail fleet. It plans to build a rail refit and repair facility in Las Vegas. www.xrailenterprises.com or http://www.vegasxtrain.com.