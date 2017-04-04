X Rail Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) CEO Barron Eyes Additional Routes for Popular X Wine Railroad

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - X Rail Enterprises, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE) www.xrailenterprises.com, owner of the X Wine Railroad service introduced to Southern California earlier this year, (www.xwinerailroad.com) between Los Angeles and the wine country of Santa Barbara and Los Olivos, California's CEO Michael Barron announced today that the company is looking to open additional routes for its popular X Wine Railroad excursion service in California. Barron stated, "Due to the rapid success of our X Wine Railroad service in the LA - Santa Barbara - Los Olivos corridor, we have identified several other rail corridors where a high end wine railroad service would work." He went on to say, "Two markets for this product have been identified in the Santa Rosa to Healdsburg corridor as well as the Santa Clara Valley corridor, just south of San Jose." Although there are no specific details from the company as to the timing of this plan, Barron also said, "We have long studied the possibility of a X Wine Railroad excursion in upper Sonoma County and to serve the lower Bay Area with access to the 150+ vineyards in the Santa Clara Valley."

The service began operations on January 7th, 2017 and has sold out on every successive run to the Los Olivos wine country. The next run is scheduled for May 13 & 14th, 2017, also sold out. It is the first of its kind to take passengers from Los Angeles by rail aboard elegantly restored rail cars and to complete their journey to visit the unique wine country of Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez valley.

The X Wine Railroad, as the service is called, has introduced travelers to the Wine Country of Southern California via rail. "The Wine Railroad is the most unique wine railroad in the United States, I believe," stated CEO Michael Barron. "Our service is a private tour of wineries and wine products for the true wine aficionado."

The service is all-inclusive and includes luxury train tickets, a breakfast service on the way to the wineries and dinner service on the way home, with an excursion brunch at the vineyards, wine tasting, and special gifts for riders. The service is primarily marketed to individuals and to group planners, corporations and special parties. Prices range from $249 per person with a $50 credit for wine purchases at the visited wineries to $499 per person with a $100 wine purchase credit for a private suite and run of the whole train. These are the winter rates.

For further information and booking information, view our website at www.xwinerailroad.com or contact our team at: 1-855-730-2040

About X Rail Enterprises, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE)

X Rail Enterprises, Inc. is in the rail service business and operates specialty passenger trains from metropolitan areas in the US to vineyards and resort gaming/casino destinations. XREE is a licensed IATAN travel agency, X Train Vacations, which books excursion rail travel for passengers. www.xrailenterprises.com or http://www.vegasxtrain.com.