X Rail Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) Changes Name to X Rail Entertainment, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - X Rail Enterprises, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE) www.xrailenterprises.com, owner of the X Wine Railroad service introduced to Southern California earlier this year, (www.xwinerailroad.com) between Los Angeles and the wine country of Santa Barbara and Los Olivos, CEO Michael Barron announced today that the company has changed its corporate name to X Rail Entertainment, Inc. Barron stated, "It has become evident that with the very popular sales on the X Wine Railroad and the upcoming planned rail excursion between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, that the company is clearly in the entertainment business, on rails." He went on to say, "The name change to X Rail Entertainment, Inc. more clearly defines the actual business we are in, providing an entertaining experience on passenger cars headed to interesting destinations." The name change has already been effected by the State of Nevada and is under review by FINRA, which governs public company disclosures. Barron also stated, "This name change will not change our trading symbol or stock cusip, so there is no disruption in the capital markets."

The X Wine Railroad service is all-inclusive and includes luxury train tickets, a breakfast service on the way to the wineries and dinner service on the way home, with an excursion brunch at the vineyards, wine tasting, and special gifts for riders. The service is primarily marketed to individuals and to group planners, corporations and special parties. Prices range from $249 per person with a $50 credit for wine purchases at the visited wineries to $499 per person with a $100 wine purchase credit for a private suite and run of the whole train. These are the winter rates.

For further information and booking information, view our website at www.xwinerailroad.com or contact our team at: 1-855-730-2040