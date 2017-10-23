X Rail Entertainment Announces Two New Senior Management Positions

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - X Rail Entertainment, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE) parent company of its X Wine Railroad www.winerailroad.com, service between Los Angeles and the wine country of Santa Barbara and Los Olivos, California, and the owner of the X Train with planned service between Los Angeles and Las Vegas www.vegasxtrain.com, announced the promotion of two employees to new positions.

Wanda Witoslawski has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer from her Controller position on October 15, 2017. Ms Witoslawski replaces Mr. Wayne Bailey in this position who moves on as CEO of XTRN, a publicly traded company. Ms Witoslawski now manages all financial duties of XREE.

Ms. Dianne David has been promoted to Vice President - Sales and now has the responsibility for ticket sales for both the active X Wine Railroad and the future planned X Train between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Ms. David was previously the Project Director for the X Wine Railroad, which she still manages.

"Both individuals are highly qualified in their respective roles," stated Michael Barron, CEO of X Rail Entertainment, Inc. "As we now have ticket sales operations for the X Wine Railroad and look forward to the larger X Train project, we needed seasoned staff at the high levels to effect the planned Company results," stated Barron.

About X Rail Entertainment, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE)

X Rail Entertainment, Inc. is in the specialty passenger train business and has three operating divisions, The X Train, currently in the planning stages, will be an excursion railroad between metropolitan areas and resort/casino destinations, X Wine Railroads, which is a rail excursion from metropolitan areas to wine regions, and Club X Train, currently in the planning stages, will be a rider's membership club for X Train customers.

The company owns a licensed IATAN travel agency, X Train Vacations, which books excursion rail travel for passengers. www.xrailenterprises.com, http://www.vegasxtrain.com, www.winerailroad.com, www.clubxtrain.com.