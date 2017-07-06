X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) announces extension to July 31, 2017 for shareholders to exchange Las Vegas Railway Express (OTC PINK: XTRN) shares

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - X Rail Entertainment, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE) announces an extension to the process for shareholders to exchange Las Vegas Railway Express ( OTC PINK : XTRN) shares.

Pursuant to the stock exchange announcement between Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. and X Rail Entertainment, Inc., XREE has agreed to provide an extension for XTRN shareholders to exchange their shares. XREE has made the appropriate filings to FINRA of the exchange and we are now giving those shareholders in XTRN an extra 30 days to complete the exchange through their brokers.

Inquiries regarding XREE should come to:

Joesph Cosio-Barron

President/Compliance Officer

X Rail Entertainment, Inc.

9480 S. Eastern Ave.

Suite 205

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

(702) 583-6698

Inquiries regarding XTRN should come to:

CEO Wayne Bailey

(801) 558-9646

For XTRN shareholders who do not wish to exchange their shares for shares in XREE: Simply do nothing. You may keep the XTRN shares you have.

NOTE: All shares exchanged for XREE shares will contain a restrictive legend whether freely trading or not, so if you exchange freely trading XTRN shares for XREE shares, the XREE shares will have a restrictive legend.

We welcome you to X Rail Entertainment, Inc. Find out more about us at:

www.xrailentertainment.com

www.vegasxtrain.com

www.xwinerailroad.com

www.clubxtrain.com