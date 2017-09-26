X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XREE) Introduces Vincent Vineyards and Sunstone Wineries as exclusive winemaker partners

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - X Rail Entertainment, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE) announces today the two exclusive winemakers to be featured on the fall schedule of its X Wine Railroad www.winerailroad.com service between Los Angeles and the wine country of Santa Barbara and Los Olivos, California. The service began operations on January 7th, 2017 and is the first of its kind to take passengers from Los Angeles by rail aboard elegantly restored rail cars and to complete their journey to visit the unique wine country of Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The X Wine Railroad, as the service is called, introduces travelers to the Wine Country of Southern California via rail. Passengers board vintage rail cars at Union Station in Los Angeles and travel by train to Santa Barbara. There they are escorted by luxury tour vehicles to the Los Olivos region of the Santa Ynez Valley, home of some 200 wineries in the region. Travelers enjoy several hours on a variety of tour activities such as winery tours and tastings.

We are pleased to announce the association with Vincent Vineyards and Sunstone Wineries as the exclusive wine makers featured on the X Wine Railroad tour to Los Olivos. www.vincentvineyards.com www.sunstonewinery.com The service is all-inclusive and includes luxury train tickets, a breakfast service with a Mimosa welcome, tour of Vincent Vineyards or Sunstone Wineries, a vino catered nosh in the vines, Los Olivos wine tasting rooms crawl, California Sunset Coastline tour and dinner service on the way home. Wine tasting on board is provided by our featured wineries of the day.

The service is primarily marketed to individuals and to group planners, corporations and special parties. Prices range from $369 per person for the luxury lounge seating to $499 per person for a private suite and run of the whole train.

Our Fall Schedule is as follows:

Saturday November 4th

Saturday November 18th

Saturday December 2nd

Saturday December 16th

For further information and booking information, view our website at www.xwinerailroad.com or contact our team at: 1-855-730-2040