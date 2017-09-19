X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XREE) Launches its X Wine Railroad Service for Fall 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - X Rail Entertainment, Inc. ( OTC : XREE) announces today the fall schedule of its X Wine Railroad www.winerailroad.com service between Los Angeles and the wine country of Santa Barbara and Los Olivos, California. The service began operations on January 7th, 2017 and is the first of its kind to take passengers from Los Angeles by rail aboard elegantly restored rail cars and to complete their journey to visit the unique wine country of Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The X Wine Railroad, as the service is called, introduces travelers to the Wine Country of Southern California via rail. Passengers board vintage rail cars at Union Station in Los Angeles and travel by train to Santa Barbara. There they are escorted by luxury tour vehicles to the Los Olivos region of the Santa Ynez Valley, home of some 200 wineries in the region. Travelers enjoy several hours on a variety of tour activities such as winery tours and tastings.

"We are announcing today our Fall schedule for our X Wine Railroad service -- X Wine in the Vines.," stated Dianne David, Project Director for the service. "Due to the popular demand and sell out Spring we had, we have now doubled the number of runs per month for the service," David said. "We have focused on the wine tasting experience and are spending more time at our winery partners. We have also introduced the Los Olivos Wine Crawl, which is a self-guided tour of the wine tasting outlets, restaurants and shops in quaint Los Olivos. With the extra time at each winery, we can now offer special tours of the aging barrel rooms, private reserve tasting, and an in the vines experience all wine lovers should enjoy."

The service is all-inclusive and includes luxury train tickets, a breakfast service with a Mimosa welcome, tour of a premier winery, a vino catered nosh in the vines, Los Olivos wine tasting rooms crawl, California Sunset Coastline tour and dinner service on the way home. Wine tasting on board is provided by our featured wineries of the day.

The service is primarily marketed to individuals and to group planners, corporations and special parties. Prices range from $369 per person for the luxury lounge seating to $499 per person for a private suite and run of the whole train.

Our Fall Schedule is as follows:

Saturday November 4th

Saturday November 18th

Saturday December 2nd

Saturday December 16th

For further information and booking information, view our website at www.xwinerailroad.com or contact our team at: 1-855-730-2040

About X Rail Entertainment, Inc. ( OTC : XREE)

X Rail Entertainment, Inc. Is in the rail service business and operates specialty passenger trains from metropolitan areas in the US to resort gaming/casino destinations. XREE has four operating divisions, Las Vegas Railway Express (an LA to Vegas passenger train), X Wine Railroad, and Club X - our membership club. The company owns a licensed IATIAN travel agency, X Train Vacations which books excursion rail travel for passengers. www.xrailenterprises.com or http://www.vegasxtrain.com.