X Wine Railroad Service Ticket Sales for Fall 2017 Running Ahead of Schedule

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - X Rail Entertainment, Inc. ( OTC PINK : XREE) parent company of its X Wine Railroad www.winerailroad.com service between Los Angeles and the wine country of Santa Barbara and Los Olivos, California, announced today that ticket sales for its November 4th run and December Christmas run are running ahead of plan. The service is primarily marketed to individuals and to group planners, corporations and special parties. Prices range from $369 per person for the luxury lounge seating to $499 per person for a private suite and run of the whole train.

"We are getting great response for ticket sales on our new and improved Fall schedule for our X Wine Railroad service - X Wine in the Vines," stated Dianne David, Project Director for the service. "Due to the popular demand and sell out Spring we had, we have now expanded the experience to include wine tours at the wineries, tastings, and gourmet lunch in the vines," David said. "We have also introduced the Los Olivos Wine Crawl, which is a self-guided tour of the wine tasting outlets, restaurants and shops in quaint Los Olivos."

The X Wine Railroad, as the service is called, introduces travelers to the Wine Country of Southern California via rail. Passengers board vintage rail cars at Union Station in Los Angeles and travel by train to Santa Barbara. There they are escorted by luxury tour vehicles to the Los Olivos region of the Santa Ynez Valley, home of some 200 wineries in the region. Travelers spend several hours on a variety of tour activities such as winery tours and tastings.

The service began operations on January 7th, 2017 and is the first of its kind to take passengers from Los Angeles by rail aboard elegantly restored rail cars and to complete their journey to visit the unique wine country of Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley.

For further information and booking information, view our website at www.xwinerailroad.com or contact our team at: 1-855-730-2040