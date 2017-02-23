XANGO Enjoys Strong Growth, Activity to Start 2017

LEHI, UT--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - XANGO, a global wellness and direct sales leader, is joining with its distributors in early 2017 to host product launches and trainings at multiple venues across the world in support of strong, sustained growth that began in the last quarter of 2016.

"XANGO is on track for an exciting 2017," said XANGO Chairman and CEO Aaron Garrity. "We are traveling everywhere to be with our distributors and leaders and to train the field to take advantage of the exciting product lineup we are bringing to market."

XANGO and its distributors are enjoying strong business results on the heels of a busy schedule that has included more than a dozen events in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia. In South Africa, the rate of enrolling new distributors is up more than 300 percent over the 2016 average. In Canada, sales have increased nearly 30 percent since the start of 2017.

In Madrid and Seoul, XANGO recently launched the XANGO Aeris™ 2 Minute Miracle Gel, and sales are correspondingly on the rise. The product now is available throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia and New Zealand, South Korea, and across Europe.

XANGO is currently conducting a pre-launch for the newest additions to its XANGO PiiX lineup of natural additives to XANGO® Juice. The company plans officially to introduce these products to North American markets in coming weeks.

XANGO continues its busy global meeting schedule through this spring.

About XANGO, LLC

