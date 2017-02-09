XANGO Europe Launches Anti-Aging Skincare Line at Major Convention in Madrid

XANGO Aeris™ 2 Minute Miracle Gel officially available for purchase in Europe, igniting new business opportunities and growth

MADRID, SPAIN--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - XANGO, a global wellness and direct sales leader, officially launched its anti-aging skincare line, XANGO Aeris™ 2 Minute Miracle Gel, at a major convention event in Madrid. The 2 Minute Miracle Gel offers a highly effective product to an aging market of consumers, representing a strong business growth opportunity for XANGO and its European distributors.

The 2 Minute Miracle Gel is clinically proven, dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic. Its powerful yet gentle formula dramatically renews the look of skin as it cleanses, tones, exfoliates, hydrates, brightens, smoothes and primes the skin -- all in just 2 minutes. The new 7-in-1 multifunction formula is a result of a XANGO partnership with beauty expert and celebrity spokesperson Shelly Maguire.

"Our new 2 Minute Miracle Gel is a highly effective product that combines Shelly's expertise with our XANGO legacy of creating natural beauty products featuring mangosteen," said XANGO Chairman and CEO Aaron Garrity. "Together, we've developed a product that helps people look and feel younger again, targeting an aging population eager for skincare solutions that work. We and our distributors are excited about the growth opportunities awaiting us in Europe."

Hundreds of distributors from across Europe and other parts of the world gathered at the Madrid launch event for 2 Minute Miracle Gel product training and sales recognition. Distributor leaders, including 500K Colli Butler, 200K Jed Buenaluz, 100Ks Brad Alkazin and Piet and Chris Smet, and Premiers Maria Teresa Alvarez and Ramon Nieves, were among the event's dynamic speakers.

These and other leaders were on hand to recognize the many rank advancements among XANGO's European distributors, a leading indicator of growing sales volumes and personal incomes. With the availability of 2 Minute Miracle Gel now for purchase in Europe, XANGO is projecting strong growth in 2017.

"Our event in Madrid was a great way to kick off what's expected to be a really exciting year of growth and success in 2017," said XANGO Europe Senior Director Redis Farka. "We are building off of new market expansions and growth momentum in 2016 to increase our rate of success this year. With so many distributors recognized with advancing ranks, and the associated income growth that comes with it, 2017 will be a milestone year for XANGO Europe."

Resources: Purchase or learn more about the XANGO Aeris™ 2 Minute Miracle Gel™.

About XANGO, LLC

A leading global nutrition company, XANGO, LLC, is a recognized leader in health and wellness products. Currently expanding into a wider range of botanicals, XANGO was the first company to market a premium mangosteen beverage, XANGO® Juice, to consumers worldwide. XALO® Ageless by XANGO complements XANGO Juice to fight aging at the cellular level and rejuvenate the body and mind, and XALO® Pro products include natural formulas focused on lessening exhaustion and helping people stay sharp physically and mentally. XANGO's roster of premium, functional products also includes XANGO Aeris™, an exclusive anti-aging skin care system to address fine lines and wrinkles and help people look and feel young again; Eleviv® for natural, youthful vigor; and the XANGO PiiX™ line of natural, herbal concentrated tinctures from PiiX™ Weight-Management to PiiX™ Men and Women's Vitality ("Put It In XANGO"). XANGO is privately owned and powered by a global network of more than two million independent distributors in the U.S. and more than 40 international markets, including Canada, Mexico, Australia, Europe, Asia, South Africa and more. For details, visit www.xango.com.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPVygPJFXN4