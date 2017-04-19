Xceedance Joins AAIS as Associate Member

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Xceedance, a global provider of insurance technology, analytics and consulting services, is pleased to announce the company has joined the American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) as an associate member.

AAIS is a national advisory organization that develops policy forms and rating information used by more than 700 property and casualty (P&C) insurers who are regular members of AAIS. In addition, reinsurers, service providers and software vendors who support AAIS member companies regularly access AAIS information, resources and marketing opportunities through a membership program.

"We welcome Xceedance to our associate program as a leading, insurance-focused managed services provider," said Ed Kelly, president and CEO of AAIS. "Our associate members tell us that direct access to AAIS materials provides timely and complete information on program changes, and allows them to better serve their clients. Associate members also participate in our annual event and collaborate with AAIS on offering thought leadership and best practices guidance to insurance organizations."

As an associate member, Xceedance will have access to forms, manuals, bulletins, and educational materials, including direct access to, and support from, AAIS program and service staff through the AAISdirect online service.

"Xceedance is pleased to join AAIS as an associate member, and we look forward to connecting and collaborating with the AAIS community," said George Freimarck, vice president, business development for the Americas at Xceedance. "Our company provides strategic consultancy and managed services, focused solely on the insurance industry. Clients tell us our industry focus is what they value most, and Xceedance is delighted to be part of an association of insurers and industry stakeholders dedicated exclusively to the advancement of its members. The online access to forms and manuals provided via AAISdirect, in particular, will help Xceedance streamline operational processes and allow us to serve our clients more quickly and efficiently, while staying current on the programs our clients use."

About Xceedance

Xceedance is a global provider of insurance analytics and consulting services to insurers, reinsurers, brokers, managing general agents and program administrators. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Poland and India to serve a diverse community of clients, Xceedance partners with insurers to launch new products, drive operations, implement cutting-edge technology, and deliver advanced analytics capabilities and process optimization. The company deploys teams of experienced insurance professionals to help insurers worldwide enhance policyholder service, enter new markets, boost workflow productivity and improve profitability. For more information, visit www.xceedance.com.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS continues to serve the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national non-profit advisory organization governed by its member companies. AAIS offers innovative products including standardized policy forms, program rules, and loss costs for rate making for 34 programs, industry leadership in research and data development, and unrivalled customer service, value, and efficiency. Over 700 insurers, including most of the largest national carriers, rely on AAIS.

For more information, please visit www.aaisonline.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/19/11G136269/Images/George_Freimarck-e6e2a10ba9a8945a854d41cc15fad38d.jpg