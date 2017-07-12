XCPCNL Business Services Corporation Announces Name and Ticker Symbol Change from VTPI to XCPL

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - XCPCNL Business Services Corporation, formerly known as Vital Products, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VTPI), is pleased to announce that FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.) has processed and approved the Company's name change to XCPCNL Business Services Corporation ( OTC PINK : XCPL). The changes were reflected at the opening of the market today, July 12, 2017.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas and provides payroll, benefits, hospitality, maintenance and personnel outsourcing services for its clients in Dallas, Texas, Orlando, Florida and Chicago, Illinois.

XCPCNL's annual revenues for the last fiscal year-end June 30, 2017 were approximately $11.5 million dollars. The Officers and Directors of XCPCNL are Irving D. Boyes, President & CEO and Marshal W. Dooley, Secretary & General Counsel.

For more information on XCPCNL Business Services Corporation, please visit: www.xcpcnl.com.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.