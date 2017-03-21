Xiro Introduces the Xplorer Mini -- The Ultimate Selfie Drone

This easy-to-use, small drone is packed with features for an on-the-go lifestyle

BREA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Xiro, a leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) including the popular Xplorer drone family, announced today the availability of the Xplorer Mini Drone to UAV hobbyists in the North American market. Award-winning design, including customized body covers, intelligent flight control, multi flight control modes and the XIRO Xplore app, make the compact Xplorer Mini the perfect travel companion to capture and share photos or videos of people, places or things.

Xiro's Xplorer family of beginner to semi-professional drone products has become a popular choice in Europe and Asia, and is now formally available North America. The drones incorporate Xiro's years of UAV engineering expertise, design innovation, quality assurance excellence and automated manufacturing systems. The company has a streamlined global supply chain and localized customer support to better serve its North American customers.

The Xplorer Mini Drone is ready to fly right out of the box. It's controlled by an Android or iOS smartphone app rather than a traditional remote control. Features include simple take off, waypoint mapping, Follow Me, motion control and return functions. The flying camera will transmit a live video preview at 720p HD quality, thanks to a built-in antenna, to allow users to adjust camera and filter settings. The recorded high definition, 1080p videos are automatically synchronized with either a smartphone or mobile device to quickly share on all major social media platforms. It folds away neatly into a small carrying case.

Outdoor Flying

The drone weighs just 15 ounces and has approximately 18 minutes of fly time at speeds over 15 mph. It can reach a maximum height of 164 feet. The Xplorer Mini is controlled by a dual GPS and GLONASS satellite positioning system to deliver accurate and reliable positioning, intelligent flight modes (Follow Me and 360° Selfies), to improve the drone's stability and the safety of its surrounding environment. If an unexpected situation occurs, simply use the one-key return function and the drone will immediately return to its original take-off point.

The palm-sized drone features accurate waypoint settings to easily map its journey. The included Follow Me functionality allows users to track and film themselves participating in a favorite activity. Simply set up the camera to snap selfie images or record video footage. These features make the Xplorer Mini ideal to capture 360-degree video or images of virtually anything from all angles.

Indoor Flying

Want great indoor video footage? The innovative Xplorer Mini is equipped with an indoor positioning system to improve the safety of indoor flights. Ceiling height is locked by an ultrasonic sonar system and a camera module uses ground texture and optical flow technology to determine its position.

Availability and Pricing

Two versions of the Xiro Xplorer Mini are now available for purchase nationwide. The Xplorer Mini is $399.99. The Xplorer Mini with an additional Smart Flight battery and professional hard carrying case is $499.99.

About Xiro

Winner of six global design awards, Xiro's team of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) engineers and designers created a feature-rich Xiro drone product family supported by contemporary design, research and development expertise, automated manufacturing facilities and a global supply chain to provide an affordable, quality product.

Highly crafted and precision engineered, Xiro has quickly become a respected brand in the European and Asian drone markets for quality and innovation at a reasonable price. 2017 brings an expanded focus to include the North American marketplace.

The Xiro Xplorer brand offers easy-to-use beginner drones with feature rich apps for taking and sharing selfies and recording family moments, to rugged, 4K high-resolution models for semi-professional and light industrial use. A responsive, local customer service team supports all Xiro drones. Visit Xiro at http://xirodrone.com.