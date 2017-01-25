Xirrus Wi-Fi Enhances CommandCenter Cloud Management Solution to Increase Managed Service Providers Profitability for Wi-Fi-as-a-Service

New solution delivers powerful management and control features for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to increase profitability and operational efficiency

THOUSAND OAKS, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - Xirrus, the leading provider of next generation, cloud-enabled Wi-Fi networks, today introduced an MSP cloud-managed Wi-Fi solution and enhancements to Xirrus CommandCenter. Created specifically for the MSP market, this intuitive interface provides a simple, aggregated method to monitor thousands of customer locations, providing powerful visibility and monitoring, fast problem identification and operational triage. Additionally, new application programming interfaces (APIs) enable MSPs to integrate their service platforms into a Xirrus Wi-Fi network faster and more efficiently than other solutions.

"Our clients rely on us to ensure their Wi-Fi network performs optimally at all times. Visibility across all clients allows us to easily identify and quickly resolve any issues and therefore meet our service level agreements," said Kenny Riedell, director of professional services for Accent Computer Solutions, Inc. "Xirrus CommandCenter provides a unique and powerful way to quickly provision new clients, monitor ongoing operations and scale greater than ever before. This gives us unprecedented operational efficiency and helps us deliver great results to our clients."

According to IHS, information and communication technology downtime costs North American organizations $700 billion per year. The latest enhancements to Xirrus CommandCenter enable MSPs to incrementally scale operations, monitor customers and respond immediately to minimize network downtime. MSPs can manage anywhere from dozens to thousands of customers at the same time. As they add new customers and activate new services, the overall operation becomes more complex to manage, yet customer expectations do not change. This new solution features a network operations view for individual Wi-Fi network status and automatic escalation with the ability to drill down into a network for added visibility and troubleshooting.

Xirrus CommandCenter, a component of the Xirrus Management System (XMS) for Cloud, significantly simplifies and speeds up the provisioning process for new customer installations which accelerates time to revenue for MSPs. Xirrus partners can independently create and maintain cloud-managed Wi-Fi service offerings for their customers regardless of location or size. APIs allow common operations such as dynamic creation and change of Wi-Fi networks within the existing operational workflow and, visibility into client location.

Xirrus CommandCenter benefits include:

Create and manage an unlimited number of customers for ultimate scale

Add new customer accounts and activate instantly and autonomously

Simple drag/drop assignment of equipment to and from customer accounts

Fast problem resolution with built-in support and feedback tools

Low wide area network traffic requirements leveraging distributed Xirrus AP architecture

Integrated EasyPass access services for guests, BYOD and employees

Single sign-on (SSO) Wi-Fi access integration with Microsoft Office 365 and Google Apps ecosystems

Extensible architecture with API integration into operations systems

"The demand for value-add, Wi-Fi-enabled IT services is greater than ever, and the ease and speed at which MSPs enable new customers and increase revenue and profit is essential to their success," said Jillian Mansolf, chief commercial officer at Xirrus. "The latest enhancements to CommandCenter make available the best solution on the market for MSPs to deliver, manage and ramp up services faster and more efficiently than ever before."

Online Resources:

Read more about Xirrus Wi-Fi Solutions

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

About Xirrus, Inc.

Xirrus is the leading provider of next generation Wi-Fi networks. Xirrus solutions perform under the most demanding circumstances, offering consistent "wired-like" performance with superior coverage and security. The Xirrus suite of Wi-Fi solutions -- high density access points, access points and cloud services -- provide seamless connectivity and unified management across the network. Xirrus provides a vital strategic business and IT infrastructure advantage to industries that depend on wireless to operate business-critical applications. With tens of thousands of customer solutions deployed globally, Xirrus maintains operations and partnerships across the globe and is a privately held company, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA. For more information, please visit: www.xirrus.com and follow us on Twitter: @Xirrus.