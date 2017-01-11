XKL Announces the Launch of its DQT10 Transponder Solution Designed for Optimal Performance and Exceptional Customer Control

KIRKLAND, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 11, 2017) - XKL LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic networking systems, announces the launch of its DQT10 transponder. An extension of the DQM10 family of DWDM appliances, the DQT10 muxes waves outside of XKL's typical integrated 1RU form factor, thereby allowing network growth to 96 channels and augmentation of existing networks via alien wave injection. Built with network architecture flexibility in mind, DQT10 has an integrated digital ROADM providing Add/Drop functionality with soft select configuration that implements the creation of circuits between any pair of clients in a topology by soft-selecting the pathway.

The DQT10 is field upgradable from 120G to 240G to 360G and can grow up to 96 channels with 960G of bandwidth in 4RU of rack space. Offering customers ultimate control of their bandwidth future, the DQT10 system is easily integrated with 100GE products, DQT100, to further increase bandwidth capacity. Like all XKL products, the DQT10 integrates Bit Error Rate (BER) testing, that proves useful when commissioning systems or mitigating potential link issues in an already operational network.

"The 10G market for WDM equipment continues to be robust with 10G port shipments forecast to grow through 2017*," says Heidi Adams, Senior Research Director, IHS Markit. "With the addition of the DQT10 transponder to its portfolio, XKL recognizes the continuing importance of delivering reliable, modular and flexible 10G solutions into this market, while also evolving to meet customer demand for improved scale and efficiency."

"At XKL, we are always looking for ways to innovate and give control directly to the customer," comments Chad Lamb, Director of Engineering for XKL. "With the DQT10 we do just that and more. The solution allows for seamless bandwidth upgrades and simple pairings between 10G and 100G products for increased capacity. What I like best about DQT10, though, is its use of alien wave injection to expand existing optical transport networks that could have been provided by a different vendor. That kind of flexibility is what today's customers are looking for and XKL is here to deliver."

DQT10 key features:

Digital ROADM and FlexArc technology, provides add/drop functionality in addition to point-to-point, ring and mesh topologies

Low power consumption and smaller footprint, reducing recurring costs

Pay as you grow options when additional capacity is needed

High density of up to 36 x 10G in 1RU, and up to 96 x 10G in 4RU

Seamless integration from 10G to 100G coherent products

Multi-degree support of three degrees per location, without involving Layer 2/3 equipment





About XKL

Privately owned and operated by Cisco Systems co-founder Len Bosack, XKL provides high capacity DWDM optical networking products for robust enterprise deployment, service providers, and seamless cloud migration. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. For more information on XKL and its product line, please visit www.xkl.com. For the latest company updates, be sure to follow XKL on Twitter and LinkedIn.

*Information based on IHS Markit, Technology Group, Network Hardware Market Tracker, 28 November 2016. Information is not an endorsement of XKL, LLC. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own risk. Visit technology.ihs.com for more details.