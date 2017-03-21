XKL's Flexible Architecture Solution, FlexArc, Enables Rapid Scalability and Versatility for Next Generation Network Design and Deployment

KIRKLAND, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - XKL LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic networking systems, expands its commitment to infrastructure agility with the introduction of its FlexArc solution. Next generation networks require solutions that can provision and scale nimbly to enhance overall user experience. FlexArc supports these networks by offering increased control and flexibility at Layer 1.

Designed by XKL's team of engineers, FlexArc supports quick provisioning and enables rapid scalability of critical network infrastructure on an as-needed basis. XKL's solution offers soft configurable, any-to-any mapping of client and line-side optics, and the ability to accommodate a variety of topologies, including point-to-point, ring and mesh. Ideal for cloud deployments, FlexArc seamlessly integrates with XKL's DarkStar product suite and is designed so customers can easily grow their networks as needed.

"Flexibility and agility are critical components for next generation networks, as they facilitate improvement of the customer experience, while maintaining the robust operation and simple management that our customers have come to expect," comments Chad Lamb, Chief Systems Architect for XKL. "Tomorrow's networks will require even more rapid scalability and versatility than is available today. At Layer 1, this means ramping up bandwidth as needed, when needed. By leveraging XKL's FlexArc solution, customers have the flexibility to adjust bandwidth needs without costly personnel visits. This capability must be an innate part of the solution in order to maintain reliable and robust operation."

XKL is attending International Telecoms Week (ITW) from May 14-17, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency & Swissôtel in Chicago.

About XKL

Privately owned and operated by Cisco Systems co-founder Len Bosack, XKL provides high capacity DWDM optical networking products for robust enterprise deployment, service providers, and seamless cloud migration. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. For more information on XKL and its product line, please visit www.xkl.com. For the latest company updates, be sure to follow XKL on Twitter and LinkedIn.