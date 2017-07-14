XM Group wins World Finance's Best FX Broker in Europe 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - The World Finance Forex Awards were created to shed light on the firms that are consistently evolving in a bid to provide their customers with the most cutting-edge technology and a superb service. Indeed, those with a forward-thinking vision in mind are always seeking to increase market access for their customers, as well as create for them optimal trading conditions.

World Finance is a specialist information provider of business intelligence and investor due diligence for financial markets. Working with numerous institutional investors around the world, including banks, fund and asset managers, credit agencies and long-term investors, the publication taps into the latest trends and opportunities that are making waves and impacting global markets.

Scouting the region to find the very best in the industry, World Finance gives this year's Best FX Broker, Europe award to market leading FX and CFD broker XM Group.

Following the announcement, Chris A. Zacharia, Marketing Director of the XM Group, commented: "Every time XM receives an award, it makes us feel special - that's human nature. Today, however, feels more rewarding than usual, because in the past 12 months we have taken enormous steps to expand our range of products and localise them also."

"We have invested heavily in technology in order to remain competitive in a challenging and multilingual European market, so this award feels like our efforts are being acknowledged, and as you can understand, that feels very, very rewarding. We would like to thank the readers and researchers at World Finance Magazine for this honour."

About XM Group:

XM, the official trading partner of the Fastest Man in the World, Usain Bolt, is an award-winning Forex and CFD broker that serves over 1 million clients.

About World News Media:

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.