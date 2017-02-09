XM.com recognised as an industry leader in the World Finance 100

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - The global economy faced a turbulent year in 2016. Financial markets were rocked by political upsets, while a drop in oil prices and an economic slowdown in China created an uncertain international business climate. As the world adjusts to these new, challenging conditions, the World Finance 100 celebrates the companies and individuals that have managed to thrive despite the odds.

Among the most notable winners at this year's awards is XM.com, which has been recognised for its outstanding performance in the financial services industry.

Since it was founded in 2009, XM.com has grown into an internationally renowned forex trading platform, ultimately emerging as an industry leader in the currency trading market. Boasting a highly experienced team and offering support in more than 30 languages, XM's carefully curated trading experience sets the company apart from its competitors. With over 99.35 percent of all trading orders executed in less than one second, XM offers clients an efficient and trustworthy personalised service.

XM was chosen to feature in the World Finance 100 for its original approach to customer support, which places significant value on face-to-face contact with clients. In order to achieve its core objective of helping traders meet their goals and unlock their full potential, XM hosts seminars across the globe, coaching clients of all levels to make better trading decisions. By making client satisfaction a priority, XM has earned its customers' loyalty, enjoying impressively high levels of client retention. The company recently reached a milestone 1,000,000 global customers - a figure that continues to rise as XM outshines the industry competition.

