LINCOLN, NE--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - XOTIC PC, a multi-award-winning PC-based desktop systems integrator and reseller of highly customized gaming laptops -- announced today that the new AMD® Radeon™ GPUs are available for the desktop market. The latest generation of AMD® Radeon™ GPUs introduces the RX 570 and RX 580, giving you advanced performance at an affordable price.

The new and powerful Radeon™ graphics cards are built with enthusiasts in mind, delivering faster performance and increased gaming capabilities. The latest RX 570 and RX 580 will have more Teraflops and increased Boost Clock speeds over it's predecessor RX 400 series cards. Unbeatable performance teamed up at an awesome price, there is something for everyone. Get matched up with the perfect Radeon™ card today.

All XOTIC PC desktops with the new AMD Radeon™ GPUs are custom built to order now. What sets XOTIC PC's models apart is all desktops include free handcrafted braided cables, a two year platinum warranty and lifetime tech support.

ABOUT XOTIC PC

Established in 1999, Lincoln, Nebraska-based XOTIC PC is a leading reseller, systems integrator and custom builder of benchmark-shredding desktops and laptops, specifically designed and customized for gamers. In addition to its own Small, Mid and Full Form Factor gaming desktops lines, XOTIC PC also customizes and sells the latest gaming laptop offerings from Acer, Aorus, Asus, GIGABYTE, MSI, Sager and Samsung. XOTIC PC also offers a wide range of casual to pro gamer focused mice, keyboards and headsets. For additional information about XOTIC PC, please visit http://www.xoticpc.com.

