XOTIC PC Launches New Intel Kabylake Processors

LINCOLN, NE--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - You can find new Intel® Kabylake® processors packed inside XOTIC PC's customized models that are built from MSI, GIGABYTE, ASUS and other top brands. What sets XOTIC PC's models apart is the number of additional ways you can customize your computer without missing out on the quality and latest features brand names have to offer.



Select systems are now available for review by North American editors upon request. To review a new unit please contact marketing@xoticpc.com.



ABOUT XOTIC PC

Established in 1999, Lincoln, Nebraska-based XOTIC PC is a leading reseller, systems integrator and custom builder of benchmark-shredding desktops and laptops, specifically designed and customized for gamers. In addition to its own Small Form Factor, Elite and Xtreme gaming desktops lines, XOTIC PC also customizes and sells the latest gaming laptop offering from Acer, Aorus, Asus, GIGABYTE, MSI, Sager and Samsung. XOTIC PC also offers a wide range of casual to pro gamer focused mice, keyboards and headsets. For additional information about XOTIC PC, please visit http://www.xoticpc.com, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.



