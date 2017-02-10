XPEL Technologies Announces Update in Respect of Its Private Placement Financing

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) -

XPEL Technologies Corp. (TSX VENTURE:DAP.U) further to its press release of January 23, 2017, XPEL is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange in connection with its proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 2,097,903 of its Common Share at a purchase price of US$1.43 per share for gross proceeds of up to US$3,000,000. XPEL is in the process of collecting all necessary documentation from the subscribers and anticipates that the initial closing of the private placement will occur in mid-February 2017.

About XPEL Technologies Corp.

XPEL is the leading supplier of automotive paint, headlamp and window protection films with over 70,000 vehicle-specific applications and a worldwide network of trained installers. Using XPEL's propriety software and patented materials, our professional design team develops products that deliver the ultimate in vehicle protection, meeting the demands of a broad range of makes and models. XPEL is the developer of the Design Access Program software, and manufacturer of XPEL™ Automotive Paint and Headlamp Protection Products. XPEL has forged the cutting-edge of automotive protection technology, and leads the industry in quality, technical support and customer service. Additional information can be found on XPEL's website at www.xpel.com.

