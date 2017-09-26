XsunX Solar + Storage Helping to Fill the Need for Distributed Energy Resources

Renewables Offer Less Expensive Alternative to Fueled Power Plants

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - XsunX, Inc. , ( OTC PINK : XSNX), a leading solar and energy saving technologies provider, announced today that on the heels of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) encouraging California's investor-owned utilities to invest further in distributed energy resources (DERs), a study by the Clean Coalition outlined how the use of solar PV coupled with energy storage can provide a utility less expensive alternatives to building proposed new gas powered plants.

The study brings to light the dramatic cost reductions within the solar PV and storage technology segments. Focusing on Southern California Edison, the study outlines how Edison would save over $30 million by using solar + storage instead of constructing a gas plant for the replacement of one of its outdated multi-megawatt power plants.

"Renewable technologies as a less expensive alternative to fueled power plants is very exciting news for the renewable energy industry, and frankly something XsunX is already seeing in its solar + storage offerings," stated Tom Djokovich, CEO of XsunX, Inc. "The pairing of solar with storage consistently offers our clients increased utility savings, dramatic energy use flexibility, and can even shorten payback times." concluded Mr. Djokovich, CEO of XsunX, Inc.

In California, the market XsunX is focused in, the state has set aggressive goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the production of electricity. In furtherance of these goals, the CPUC is encouraging California's investor-owned utilities to invest in DERs such as rooftop solar generation and battery energy storage technologies that can provide power needed to meet regular demand on the state power grid.

XsunX's product group delivers the ideal DERs solutions through paired solar PV roof-top, car and truck port solar canopies, and energy storage technologies. Now, with the California CPUC having placed its weighted influence into support for new DERs investments, the growth opportunities for the Company within the renewable energy marketplace continue to broaden.

About XsunX:

XsunX specializes in the sale, design, and installation of solar photovoltaic power generation (PV), and energy saving technologies to provide our clients long term savings, predictability, and control of their energy costs. Making solar energy a sound investment for our clients is our mission.

