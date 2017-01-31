Xtalks Announces Webinar Examining Probiotic Formulation

February 21 presentation focuses on growing trend of probiotics in functional foods & beverages

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - In a presentation taking place on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 8 a.m. EST (1 p.m. GMT), Michael Bush, president of Ganeden and executive board president for the International Probiotics Association (IPA), will lead a detailed discussion on the growing probiotic demand among consumers, formulation ideas in the functional foods and beverage space and items to consider when selecting a high-quality ingredient.

Ganeden became one of the top international probiotic ingredient suppliers after discovering a strain with proven survivability in everyday functional products-opening up endless opportunities for probiotic formulation. From coffee, tea and juice to ice cream, cereal and snack bars, Ganeden's science-backed strain, GanedenBC30, has become a staple in functional foods and beverages. The spore-forming strain of bacteria is able to survive most manufacturing processes, shelf life and gastric transit, with 24 peer-reviewed and published studies backing its safety, efficacy and benefits to consumers. GanedenBC30 has made it easier than ever to formulate a probiotic into products, creating functional benefits like digestive and immune health support, along with enhanced protein utilization-all leading to higher buying interest from consumers.

Not long ago, probiotics were discussed with little knowledge of their benefits or demand for daily consumption. Today, probiotics have become one of the top functional ingredient trends in the United States-with interest growing exponentially around the world. Consumers have an increased understanding of the benefits of these good bacteria, resulting in a desire to take them proactively and a new demand to find probiotics in everyday foods and beverages that easily fit into busy lifestyles.

A U.S. survey showed that of the healthy consumers who were aware of probiotics, 98% of respondents would buy a food or beverage product that contained a health benefit if priced the same as a similar product without health benefits. 70% percent also preferred to consume probiotics through foods and beverages rather than in a supplement. Once isolated to the United States, this trend is now expanding internationally-with similar findings in a variety of countries around the world.

Bush will delve into this trend on an international level, as well as shine light on some of the most common probiotic misconceptions. Due to stability issues, probiotics were previously unable to be formulated into functional foods and beverages outside of the refrigerated dairy case. However, Ganeden has opened the door to endless formulation opportunities with the survivability of the specific probiotic strain. Approved to sell to more than 58 different countries, Ganeden has become an international leader in probiotic education-providing consumers, media and manufacturers with the information needed to make educated decisions on high-quality probiotic options. Join us to learn more.

The complimentary live broadcast will include a Q&A with the audience. For more information to register visit: The Growing Formulation Trend: Probiotics

About Ganeden®

Ganeden® is at the forefront of probiotic research and product development with an extensive library of published studies and more than 130 patents for probiotic technologies in the food, beverage, animal health, sports nutrition and personal care ingredients markets. Ganeden is best known for GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086), its patented, FDA GRAS, non-GMO, highly stable probiotic ingredient. Ganeden's newest ingredient, Bonicel, is the first science-backed, probiotic-derived, personal care ingredient shown to dramatically reduce signs of aging. For more information about Ganeden and licensing opportunities visit GanedenProbiotics.com.

About Xtalks

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from food, pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit: http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit: http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/27/11G128664/Images/logo_jpg-080736238a0999019094be5edb429b09.JPG