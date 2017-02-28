Xtalks Offers Live March 21 Webinar on Growing Probiotic Formulation Trend

Informative session to outline the growing probiotic purchasing interest, formulation opportunities, and items to consider when selecting a probiotic strain

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Not long ago, probiotics were rarely discussed, with little knowledge of their benefits or demand for daily consumption. Today, probiotics have become one of the top functional ingredient trends in the United States-with interest growing exponentially around the world. Consumers have an increased understanding of the benefits of these good bacteria, resulting in a desire to take them proactively and a new demand to find probiotics in everyday foods and beverages that easily fit into busy lifestyles. Join probiotic experts from Ganeden to learn more about the consumer demand for probiotics and ease of formulating into a functional food or beverage, with a patented and science backed strain that has proven survivability.

A recent U.S. survey showed that of the healthy consumers who were aware of probiotics, 98% of respondents would buy a food or beverage product that contained a health benefit if priced the same as a similar product without health benefits. 70% percent also preferred to consume probiotics through foods and beverages rather than in a supplement. Once isolated to the United States, this trend is now expanding internationally-with similar findings in a variety of countries around the world.

The success of global dairy companies such as Yakult and Danone have led some consumers to believe that dairy based products were the only way to consume probiotics. Due to stability issues, probiotics were unable to be formulated into functional foods and beverages outside of the refrigerated dairy case. However, Ganeden has opened the door to endless formulation opportunities in a variety of those products..

Approved to sell to more than 58 different countries, Ganeden has become an international leader in probiotic education-providing consumers, media and manufacturers with the information needed to make educated decisions on high-quality probiotic options, while debunking common probiotic misconceptions.

Join featured speaker Erin Miller, Director of Marketing at Ganeden, on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 1:30pm EDT. For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: The Growing Formulation Trend: Probiotics

About Ganeden®

Ganeden® is at the forefront of probiotic research and product development with an extensive library of published studies and more than 130 patents for probiotic technologies in the food, beverage, animal health, sports nutrition and personal care ingredients markets. Ganeden is best known for GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086), its patented, FDA GRAS, non-GMO, highly stable probiotic ingredient. Ganeden's newest ingredient, Bonicel, is the first science-backed, probiotic-derived, personal care ingredient shown to dramatically reduce signs of aging. For more information about Ganeden and licensing opportunities visit GanedenProbiotics.com.

About Xtalks

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from food, pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/27/11G131503/Images/logo_jpg-080736238a0999019094be5edb429b09.JPG