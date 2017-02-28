Xtera Announces Newly Implemented Executive Team

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Xtera, a provider of innovative subsea fiber optic solutions, announces today the establishment of a new leadership team following its recent acquisition by H.I.G. Capital. To advance the organisation's internal governance, Dr. Stuart Barnes, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer announced the following appointments: Douglas Umbers, Chief Executive Officer; Keith Henderson, Founder and Chief Operating Officer; Robert Richardson, Founder and Chief Sales Officer and Jayesh Pankhania, Chief Financial Officer.

The new executive team is supported by Xtera's highly experienced senior management, including recently appointed Chief Technology Officer, Tony Frisch, and Senior Vice President Turnkey Systems, Joerg Schwartz.

Xtera supplies both un-repeatered and repeatered subsea cable systems, utilising high-performance optical amplifiers to carry telecommunications data. Under H.I.G. ownership, Xtera's restructured executive and management teams will lead the company alongside the two new members, Mr. Umbers and Mr. Pankhania.

"We have been working assiduously behind the scenes to assemble an exceptional executive team that will lead Xtera toward growth and success," says Dr. Barnes. "I am very excited to welcome Doug and Jayesh to our new executive team, and look forward to providing enhanced support for our engineering, sales and operations teams with dedicated leadership."

A seasoned leader with an impressive background in various senior roles across a wide range of industries, Mr. Umbers has an outstanding track record of bringing fresh perspective to businesses for more than two decades. Most recently, he held Executive Board level roles at VT Group plc (now Babcock International) where he ran its IT and communications division, and served as COO at Arqiva Ltd, the UK telecoms and broadcast infrastructure group. As CEO of Xtera, he will lead the execution of the company's goal to be a major player in the subsea communications business.

Mr. Pankhania brings to his new role as CFO more than 25 years' senior finance experience. He has held multiple senior roles in public and private companies, rapidly rising to the position of CFO at HOC Group and Asia Resource Minerals PLC. In his role at Xtera, Mr. Pankhania will oversee the company's capital structure and maintain its healthy financial standing.

Dr. Barnes, Mr. Umbers and Mr. Pankhania are based in Xtera's Harold Wood office near London. Mr. Henderson is based in Allen, Texas near Dallas, and Mr. Richardson is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, near Atlanta.

To learn more about Xtera, visit www.xtera.com.

About Xtera

Xtera is an innovative provider of sub-sea telecoms solutions. The company supplies both un-repeatered and repeatered systems, using its high performance optical amplifiers to deliver traffic directly inland to cities. Xtera creates novel solutions that are suited for each individual customer whether that be provision of a full turnkey system, an open architecture design or supply of a particular product or service. We aim to challenge the norm and to provide more reliable and higher quality products over new and existing routes. Xtera is a flexible supplier who works with a variety of partners to create the best solution for each project and every customer. For more information please visit www.xtera.com or contact info@xtera.com.