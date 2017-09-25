ALLEN, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Xtera®, a provider of innovative subsea fibre optic solutions, today announces the award of a contract by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), to build a new regional submarine cable system. As a valued subsea solution supplier, Xtera provides the most advanced undersea technology available, which is deployed and maintained by the company's expert professional team. The new submarine cable system for DISA is designed to deliver high-capacity at the lowest cost per terabit per second.

Leveraging its exceptional project management capability and strategic industry partnerships, Xtera will deploy a full turnkey subsea system, including undersea optical repeaters, Nu-Wave Optima™ Submarine Line Terminal Equipment (SLTE), cable and all marine services. Xtera's advanced submarine repeater has been designed with reliability and performance in mind, generating a robust transmission system offering through the utilization of Raman technology. The Nu-Wave Optima is Xtera's optical Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) transport that provides industry-leading capacity and ultra-long-reach capabilities configured to support all networking applications.

As the second subsea system contract awarded to Xtera by DISA, and the first turnkey subsea system contract award since Xtera's recent acquisition by H.I.G. Capital, this new project represents a strong vote of confidence in Xtera's team and products.

"Xtera is pleased to be awarded the contract to build a new submarine cable system for DISA," says Robert Richardson, Founder and Chief Sales Officer, Xtera. "This award validates the effectiveness of our core submarine turnkey solution offering, utilizing high-capacity subsea repeater technology, as well as the proficiency of our expert professional team."

Xtera offers un-repeatered and repeatered subsea connectivity using high bandwidth undersea amplifiers for field deployed units, up to 40 Terabits on a single fibre pair. The company offers a full range of turnkey services and solutions, including system design, on-shore and off-shore security, landing route and station development, and operational support.

About Xtera

Xtera is an innovative provider of sub-sea telecoms solutions. The company supplies both un-repeatered and repeatered systems, using its high performance optical amplifiers to deliver traffic directly inland to cities. Xtera creates novel solutions that are suited for each individual customer whether that be provision of a full turnkey system, an open architecture design or supply of a particular product or service. We aim to challenge the norm and to provide more reliable and higher quality products over new and existing routes. Xtera is a flexible supplier who works with a variety of partners to create the best solution for each project and every customer. For more information please visit www.xtera.com or contact info@xtera.com.