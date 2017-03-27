Xtrategies Partnership Heralds North American Expansion

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - EastNets (eastnets.com), a world leader in innovative financial compliance solutions, payments, and a SWIFT-certified service bureau, has entered into a Partnership Agreement with Miami-based Xtrategies last week.

Xtrategies is a consultancy outfit with 150 years of accumulative experience serving clients in banking, payments and strategy in the US, the Caribbean, Latin America and Europe.

The established partnership supports clients in the state of Florida, and it kicks off the EastNets' expansion plans in North American markets. There are more EastNets' channel partnership agreements in the pipeline for other states in the USA and Canada. Extensive vetting of new partners, however, is setting the pace of expansion, with each American state having a separate partner that brings valuable local business knowledge.

EastNets operates fully staffed offices in New York City that manage operations across the US, Canada and the Caribbean markets. In February 2013, the company appointed Robin Farshadfar as GM for North American markets. Farshadfar is a financial industry veteran with more than 30 years of banking, treasury management and compliance oversight experience within the mainstream banking industry,

"We've been a fully-accredited Swift Service Bureau for two decades now. This unique position and our innovative line of cost-effective financial compliance and payments solutions coupled with our exceptional global team have helped generate genuine interest in US markets. As a result we've significantly increased our current client base in the Americas," says Robin Farshadfar, EastNetsGM for North American markets.

"Our partnership with Miami-based Xtrategies would help us expand, as it provides our clients with a dedicated team of Account Managers who understand their business needs; and who can also communicate in English and Spanish," she adds.

Recently, EastNets has further strengthened its compliance solutions suite through an agreement concluded with Dow Jones. The agreement consolidates EastNets' own watch-lists' assets with the lists-resource of Dow Jones, the global leader in data intelligence.

About EastNets

EastNets, established in 1984, is a trusted global leader in compliance, payment, and cloud solutions and services, serving over 1,000 customers in 120 countries, including 22 of the top 50 global banks. The company has more than two decades of experience in the financial compliance industry, and in 2014 was competitively ranked in the Chartis 100 RiskTech report.

About Xtrategies

Xtrategies is a boutique management consulting firm with over 17 years of banking and payments experience. Practice areas include strategy development, product innovation, operating performance, marketing support and risk management evaluations. Being at the forefront of innovation, the firm advises clients on opportunities associated with Digital Transformation, Mobile Payments, Card Programs, EMV Global Standards and Contactless Payments. Xtrategies works with more than 100 Financial Institutions in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe.

If your firm is interested to learn more about becoming an EastNets Certified Partner please contact Robin Farshadfar at rfarshadfar@eastnets.com. EastNets New York office address is, 450 Seventh Avenue, suite 1509, New York, NY 10123. Telephone: (212) 631-0666.