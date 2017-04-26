Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces Election of Directors

April 26, 2017 23:57 ET
CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Xtreme Drilling Corp. ("Xtreme") (TSX:XDC) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular dated March 16, 2017 for the annual meeting of shareholders of Xtreme on April 26, 2017 (the "Annual Meeting") were elected as directors of Xtreme. The detailed results of the vote for the election held at its Annual Meeting are set out below.
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are published on our website http://www.xtremedrillingcorp.com and are filed with SEDAR.
About Xtreme
Xtreme designs, builds, and operates a fleet of high specification AC drilling rigs featuring leading-edge proprietary technology. Currently, Xtreme operates one service line - Drilling Services (XDR) under contracts with oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and integrated oilfield service providers in Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, please visit www.xtremedrillingcorp.com.
Xtreme Drilling Corp.Matt PorterPresident and Chief Executive Officer+1 281 994 4600ir@xdccorp.comwww.xtremedrillingcorp.com
