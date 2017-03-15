XUMO Powers up Executive Team: Chris Hall Selected to Head Product Strategy and Development

Hall Appointed to Key Role with XUMO After Positions with Red Bull Media House and the NFL

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - XUMO, the premier LIVE and video-on-demand (VOD) over-the-top (OTT) service for the digital age, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Hall as the company's senior vice president of product. Hall brings 11 years of experience in diverse media environments to his new position at XUMO, including time spent working for the National Football League and Red Bull Media House.

In his new role, Hall will drive the product strategy across both XUMO's core native television experiences working in partnership with leading television brands, as well as take the lead in creating a unique, personalized viewing experience for XUMO's ever-growing user base across smart TVs, mobile devices and set top boxes like Roku.

"I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to learn how to innovate and adapt to the shifting dynamics of consumer television consumption and the user's ever-evolving preferences in my previous roles with NFL Media and Red Bull Media House," said Hall. "XUMO is at the forefront of servicing a growing demand for free premium streaming content across platforms. In a time where quality and easily accessible video content are increasingly expected, XUMO is well-positioned to meet the needs of today's news, sports and entertainment video audience -- and I'm extremely excited to be a part of this team as they continue to pick up steam."

Hall began his career working in live and remote television production for NFL Network in Los Angeles. After subsequent roles with the NFL in New York in Entertainment Marketing and Broadcast Compliance, he took the lead on several digital media initiatives for the NFL, including leading Product Operations for NFL Media's digital subscription services (NFL Game Pass, NFL Game Rewind, NFL Audio Pass, NFL Preseason Live). From there, Hall was selected as the product lead for NFL Now, where he helped bring a real-time, personalized freemium video service to market across multiple distribution channels in time for the start of the 2014 NFL Season.

Following the successful launch and growth of NFL Now in its first year, Hall joined Red Bull Media House to lead connected device product development for the re-launch of Red Bull TV. In just over a year, Hall took over all design and development for the entirety of Red Bull TV's platform footprint of more than 13 different operating systems.

"Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his previous positions with industry disrupters to our team," said Colin Petrie-Norris, CEO of XUMO. "As we innovate around how our users consume and discover content, we are excited to incorporate his expertise in the areas of product development and enhancement to ensure LIVE and video on demand are fused together seamlessly, allowing for a fun, lean back, streaming experience on XUMO."

XUMO has amassed a catalogue of more than 80 content partners with both live and on-demand options available on XUMO's various platforms. To learn more about XUMO's premium, digital content or how to become a partner, please visit https://www.xumo.com/.

About XUMO

An advanced technology company based in sunny California, XUMO seamlessly delivers over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE content direct to consumers through smart TVs, mobile and set-top box applications. XUMO brings consumers premium digital and broadcast content via applications that are fully equipped with content recommendations, curated programs and dynamic ad insertion capabilities. Leveraging technological advancements through which living room devices have become both connected and aware, XUMO offers multiple ways to reach and engage with consumers within the home. XUMO is available on a variety of platforms, including smart TVs from major manufacturers such as LG's Channel Plus, exclusively powered by XUMO, VIZIO, Panasonic, Hisense, Funai Electronics Co. brands Magnavox, Sanyo and Philips, iOS and Android mobile devices and Roku. Learn more about XUMO at www.xumo.com and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.