Xyleme's global enterprise capabilities recognized by industry analysts in the US and UK

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Xyleme, the leading Learning Content Management System (LCMS), continues to solve some of the world's most complex content challenges, according to industry analysts. For the second year, Xyleme's global enterprise capabilities have earned Strategic Leader status on the 2017 Fosway's 9-Grid™ Authoring Systems. Fosway is Europe's leading independent HR and Learning analyst. Its 9-Grid™ models provide a unique five dimensional analysis of the key vendor's in the European learning and talent marketplace and compare Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectory.

Said Greg Schottland, CEO of Xyleme: "We are delighted to have maintained our position in the Fosway's 9-Grid™ Authoring Systems this year." The Authoring Systems category is much more expansive than the name implies. To be a leader in this area, you must be able to empower teams to create, distribute and measure learning content everywhere their learners are. This means content integration, sharing, and upkeep are just as critical as authoring. Xyleme's global customers, like Dell, TetraPak, Cisco and others have a deep understanding of the strategic nature of their learning content and have selected Xyleme as their technology partner.

Brandon Hall Group, leading HCM analyst in the US, recently released the Solution Provider Profile to help organizations understand the unique market offering Xyleme has for enterprises, associations and content publishers. According to David Wentworth, Principal Learning Analyst, Brandon Hall Group, "Content should be the driving factor in learning, and Xyleme helps companies create content that fits their vision, strategy and objectives."

Xyleme's cloud platform enables teams to produce and distribute effective learning content, letting them centralize and manage content, author collaboratively, publish to multiple outputs and distribute to learning audiences everywhere. With Xyleme as your partner, you can get control of your content and deliver learning at the speed of business.

Xyleme is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit Xyleme.com.

