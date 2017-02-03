YAHOO! SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Yahoo! Inc. - (YHOO)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until March 27, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Yahoo! Inc. ( NASDAQ : YHOO), if they purchased the Company's securities between November 12, 2013 and December 14, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Yahoo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 22, 2016, Yahoo announced that hackers had obtained information in late 2014 on more than 500 million Yahoo accounts.

Then, on December 14, 2016, Yahoo disclosed that hackers stole data associated with more than one billion user accounts in August 2013. Yahoo further stated that it has not been able to identify the intrusion associated with this theft, but that it believes this incident is likely distinct from the hacking incident it disclosed on September 22, 2016.

On this news, the price of Yahoo's shares plummeted.

