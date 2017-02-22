Yale New Haven Health System Selects Infor CloudSuite Healthcare

Infor Applications Deliver Tools to Optimize Resources, Enhance Alignment Across Operations

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced that Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS), Connecticut's leading healthcare system, has decided to implement Infor CloudSuite Healthcare. Infor CloudSuite Healthcare is industry-specific, and provides visibility into every facet of an organization, all within an industry leading infrastructure, so YNHHS can better align across operations, make better business decisions and optimize resources, and ultimately improve patient outcomes through more predictable service performance and real-time data access.

An Infor customer of more than 18 years, Infor's CloudSuite applications provide YNHHS with end-to-end functionality tailored to drive improved performance in every part of their healthcare organization including enterprise financial management, supply chain operations, and unified human resources. Specifically, YNHHS will benefit from consolidating home grown and point solutions into one unified suite of applications in the cloud that will provide their users with real-time visibility and insights.

Moving systems to the cloud will allow YNHHS to align across all operations. The organization can unify coverage for administrative and operational business processes, from attracting and retaining talent to managing a complex supply chain. In addition, the organization has the tools to extend access to care, preserve and grow patient access to services and focus on integrated and collaborative care to enhance access to outpatient services. With Infor, YNHHS can deliver more predictable service performance with system-wide visibility, moving data from department silos and making it accessible, in real time, across the enterprise.

"With all the pressures on healthcare organizations today, their operational and administrative systems must also now be modernized to enable efficiencies and support decisions that will enable more care, with greater quality, and higher patient satisfaction," said Mark Weber, senior vice president, Infor Healthcare. "Infor CloudSuite Healthcare can modernize an organization quickly, easily, and cost-effectively. It is the solution forward-thinking organizations, like YNHHS, are using to better manage vital resources (such as people, supplies, and financials) in alignment with their clinical operations."

For more information please visit http://www.infor.com/industries/healthcare/.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.