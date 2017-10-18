Yamaha Adds Carbureted V-Twin Engines to Lawn and Garden Line

New Carbureted MX-V Series Engines Are Purpose Built for Zero Turn Radius Mowers

CYPRESS, CA--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - Yamaha Motor Corp. USA's, Outdoor Power Equipment division unveiled new carbureted V-Twin engines today at the Green Industry and Equipment Expo (GIE+EXPO) in Louisville, Kentucky. Expanding its MX-V series engine line for the lawn and garden market, the new MX825V and MX800V carbureted engines are purpose built to optimize performance for the ZTR (zero-turn-radius) lawn mowers.

Yamaha's new MX-V carbureted engines are designed for high fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance to increase ZTR run time. Using feedback from the ZTR market, the MX-V series was built from the ground up with a focus on power, torque, reliability, and simple serviceability. The vertical V-twin engines feature power and torque curves focused on the Lawn and Garden industry, providing a smooth, even cut with consistent speeds even in difficult high-grass conditions. The MX-V engine series now includes both EFI (Electronic Fuel Injected) and carbureted models.

"Yamaha brings industry-leading performance, durability and reliability to the ever-growing lawn and garden market in the MX-V series of engines," said Derek Schoeberle, Yamaha Motor Corp., USA's Outdoor Power Equipment Business Planning Manager. "The expansion of the MX-V line with the new carbureted models delivers greater options to an industry with a variety of needs."

The MX-V engine development tapped into Yamaha's advanced sound engineering technology to reduce vibration and noise, maximizing user comfort. An optional stainless steel muffler designed in conjunction with the engine's development is tuned for optimal sound and performance and further improves operator comfort. The new muffler is an included component of Yamaha's Three-Year Engine Warranty.

Joining the MX-V EFI engines introduced at the 2016 GIE and featured on 2017 ZTR models, the all-new MX-V carbureted engines will be available on ZTR mowers in early 2018. Learn more about the full lineup of MX-V series engines at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/multi-purpose-engine.

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Outdoor Power Equipment, Motorcycles and Scooters, ATVs and Side-By-Side Vehicles, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Golf Cars, Race Kart Engines, Unmanned Helicopters, Electric Bicycles, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of dealers in the United States.

Headquartered in California since 1960, YMUS also has Sales and Manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. For more information about Yamaha, visit www.Yamaha.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/18/11G146661/Images/Yamaha_MX825V_engine_top_down_825v_rgb-beb92325df559846aa2804fe5c2583c4.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/18/11G146661/Images/Yamaha_MX825V_engine_front_3-4_right_rgb-0f6d7ce01e68a6b6968bf85f3a4eb05d.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/18/11G146661/Images/Yamaha_MX800V_engine_top_down_800v_rgb-f39e1643acfba80f8967a32168975e36.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/18/11G146661/Images/Yamaha_MX800V_engine_front_head_on_rgb-ff455fea28a08b3caab87a984d0df07f.jpg