Yamaha Debuts the CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System for Huddle Rooms

HAMAMATSU, JAPAN--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Yamaha Corporation ( TSE : 7951) -- As businesses and organizations continue to use remote communications technology to bridge distances and share ideas, there has been a proliferation of huddle room and small meeting rooms. These new spaces demand technologies that are more convenient and enable a seamless collaboration experience so users can easily come together to exchange information, share ideas, and collaborate at any time. Yamaha has announced the CS-700, an all-in-one collaboration solution specifically designed to support these environments. The CS-700 combines best-in-class audio with high-quality video to fulfill huddle room requirements and collaboration capabilities in one simple, wall-mounted system.

"The Yamaha CS-700 is the first of many solutions that combine the market expertise of Revolabs with the product expertise of Yamaha to deliver excellent audio, video, and collaboration capabilities," said Yoshi Tsugawa, director, Yamaha Commercial Audio Department. "The CS-700 is the first product in this initiative to demonstrate Yamaha's commitment to the business collaboration market and improving the meeting experience at every level."

A leader in audio technology, Yamaha entered the conferencing market in 2006, offering leading microphone and speaker systems, including the YVC-1000 USB and Bluetooth® conferencing phone. In 2014, the company acquired Revolabs Inc., the premier provider of audio solutions for unified communications and enterprise collaboration. Together, these companies deliver solutions that ensure participants in remote conferences can hear and be heard clearly in every meeting environment.

The Yamaha CS-700 is the first solution of its kind to bring together comprehensive audio, video, and collaboration capabilities in a wall-mounted system. Combining Revolabs' expertise in microphone technology, Yamaha's leadership in loudspeaker engineering, and new high-quality video and screen sharing capabilities, the CS-700 provides an affordable, simple-to-install, high-fidelity system for successful teamwork from a single USB connection.

For clear, stress-free audio, the CS-700 boasts a beamforming microphone array, ensuring that every word spoken is perfectly captured and delivered to the far end. In addition, four speaker elements provide the highest degree of audio coverage for all the participants in the room. Through the integrated USB port, the CS-700 is ready to connect to the organization's chosen unified communications platform, such as Microsoft® Skype for Business, Cisco® Spark, GoToConference™, Google Chromebox for Meetings™, Vidyo®, WebEx®, Zoom®, BlueJeans®, and many others. The unit's special wide-angle video camera captures all meeting participants in the room, even those close to the camera. The optical solution ensures a high "pixel-per-face" resolution necessary for participants to recognize nuanced facial expressions that are vital to effective meetings.

Over the same USB connection to their laptop or tablet, users can seamlessly and intuitively join a meeting. This plug-and-play approach allows users to quickly get started without wrestling with disparate video, audio, and collaboration components in the room, thus eliminating complex steps from the process that can waste valuable meeting time or require the assistance of on-call IT staff. In addition, the CS-700's integrated network management system allows IT staff to remotely manage each unit from one location, increasing service response and efficiency.

The Yamaha CS-700 will be exhibited in the Revolabs booth at Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017, from 27-30th March.

More information can be found at www.revolabs.com/huddle.

*Product and company names and logos that appear in this news release are trademarks of their respective owners.

*Product features and specifications are subject to change without notice

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Revolabs/170327Revolabs.docx

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Revolabs/CS-700.jpg