Yamaha Expands YXZ1000R Line with New Special Edition Sport Shift Model

KENNESAW, GA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, is growing its YXZ1000R pure-sport Side-by-Side (SxS) line with a new 2017 Special Edition (SE) Sport Shift (SS) YXZ1000R. Yamaha's U.S. factory is delivering the unit to dealers later this month.

The new 2017 YXZ1000R SS SE has Matte Carbon and Matte Black painted bodywork with color matched seats, a Racing Blue frame with color matched A-arms, and durable 14-inch true bead lock wheels. New SE interior features include high-quality, lightweight aluminum throttle and brake pedals, painted shift lever, factory-installed interior lighting, and a sport-inspired rearview mirror. Lightweight aluminum rear knuckles are added to all SE YXZ models, and this new Sport Shift SE also gets a highly durable and wear-resistant rear skid plate composed of High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (HMWPE).

All of Yamaha's SE YXZ models feature industry-exclusive, massive twin-wall FOX® 2.5 Podium X2 Shocks®. These unparalleled shocks were developed in tandem with Yamaha specifically for the 2017 YXZ models. They provide ultimate slow speed comfort without sacrificing performance during aggressive driving situations, along with unprecedented adjustability to suit a variety of driving types and preferences. A new level of performance and comfort are achieved by creating completely independent high and low speed compression and rebound adjustment to dial in the extensive 16.2-inches of front and 17.0-inches of rear travel. Additional features of the X2 shocks include dual adjusters on the upper cap and twin tube structure, dual rate springs with coupling and crossover adjustment, position sensitive damping, and more.

Yamaha first introduced the YXZ1000R SS in June of 2016. Boasting the same industry-first 3-cylinder 998cc engine and unparalleled direct-connection feeling as the original YXZ, the YXZ1000R SS features Yamaha's confidence-inspiring Sport Shift transmission. The SS technology is defined by a 5-speed sequential shift manual transmission equipped with an advanced automatic clutch and pure-sport inspired paddle shifters -- eliminating the need for both the clutch pedal and taking your foot off the gas during shifting. Additionally, the YXZ's manual transmission eliminates the need for a CVT belt, providing maximum durability in aggressive, high-performance off-road situations.

The pure-sport-inspired paddle shifters on the YXZ1000R SS are mounted to the steering column and are synched to the advanced automatic clutch Yamaha Chip Controlled Shift (YCC-S) technology. The shift sequence -- shift up with the right paddle and shift down with the left paddle -- is designed to be highly intuitive for drivers, even if they are not familiar with operating a manual transmission. This allows a wide audience to experience the exciting pure-sport driving performance and direct connection only a manual transmission delivers.

MSRP for the new 2017 YXZ1000R SS SE is $22,699. All YXZ vehicles, along with every Yamaha SxS and full-size ATV, is proudly Assembled in the USA at Yamaha's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution.

A new offering from Yamaha Genuine Parts and Accessories is a GYTR Torque Assist Gear (TAG) Kit for the Sport Shift YXZ models, as well as KMC XD Series® Machete wheels on a 30" x 10" x 14" radial EFX® MotoClaw Tire.

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, (YMUS) a leader in the motorsports market, makes the toughest, most capable and versatile ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles. The company's ever-expanding product offerings also include motorcycles, outboard motors, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, boats, outdoor power equipment, accessories, apparel and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of dealers in the United States.

Headquartered in Cypress, Calif., since its incorporation in 1976, Yamaha also has facilities in Wisconsin and Georgia, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. For more information on Yamaha, visit www.YamahaMotorsports.com.

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

