Yamaha Introduces Submersible Pumps to Power Product Line

Yamaha Offers More Options with Three All-New Electrical Submersible Pumps

CYPRESS, CA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Yamaha Motor Corp. USA's, power equipment division announced an all-new line of submersible water pumps to their power products line. The SP20E line was designed for multipurpose use with utility in both commercial and residential projects.

The SP20E series features the SP20E, SP20ET and SP20ESM dewatering electric submersible pumps. These all-new submersible pumps offer a greater variety of options to Yamaha customers, with utility in commercial construction projects from excavations to will castings, as well as residential use from the draining of flooded basements to swimming pools.

"With the introduction of our new submersible pumps, we are continuing to further expand on the abilities and utility of our line-up of water pump models," said Derek Schoeberle, Business Planning Manager. "The SP20E series of pumps offers our customers quick and simple drainage solutions while remaining small enough to easily transport and store with the rest of your power products."

The SP20E pumps combine Yamaha's reputable reliability and efficiency into a lightweight package. Ranging from 24 to 33 pounds, these lightweight pumps are capable of pumping up to 79 gallons per minute (GPM) or 4,740 gallons per hour (GPH) through a two-inch outlet for quick and easy dewatering. The SP20E and SP20ET models are built with a durable cast iron design to handle heavy usage and tough applications, while the SP20ESM offers a much more compact design, incorporating an impeller and casing manufactured from a blended rubber compound providing maximum wear resistance, up to three times over cast iron and the unique design allows for either vertical or horizontal discharge applications.

The SP20E pumps are now available through Yamaha OPE dealers, with an MSRP of $279 for the SP20E, $299 for the SP20ET, and $349 for the SP20ESM.

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, (YMUS) a leader in the motorsports market, makes the toughest, most capable and versatile ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles. The company's ever-expanding product offerings also include motorcycles, outboard motors, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, boats, outdoor power equipment, accessories, apparel and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of dealers in the United States.

Headquartered in Cypress, Calif., since its incorporation in 1976, Yamaha also has facilities in Wisconsin and Georgia, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. For more information on Yamaha, visit www.yamahamotorsports.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/9/11G135444/Images/13_sp20e_2-cb3ab6805be6ba39a9e30ee793e3c8af.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/9/11G135444/Images/13_sp20e_1-ae0b835747fab7bf882797a06b58d11b.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/9/11G135444/Images/13_sp20desm_01-f9b1a36ea911b0b0b09506d9de1b5a19.jpg