Yamaha Kicks Off 2017 With YXZ Supercross Sweepstakes

Enter at YXZsweeps.com to Win YXZ1000R SS and Trip to Meet Chad Reed at SX Finals

KENNESAW, GA--(Marketwired - January 07, 2017) - Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, is launching an all-new YXZ Supercross Sweepstakes to kick off the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Contestants can enter from now through April 2 at www.YXZsweeps.com to win a 2017 YXZ1000R SS (Sport Shift) Side-by-Side (SxS), a VIP trip to the 2017 Supercross finals in Las Vegas, a meet and greet with both Chad Reed and Miss Supercross, and more.

One lucky entrant, 18 years-of-age and older, will receive a 2017 YXZ1000R SS model, the world's first and only SxS to combine pure-sport performance with an exciting and high-tech paddle shifting experience. Boasting the same industry-first 3-cylinder 998cc engine and unparalleled direct-connection feeling as the original YXZ, the YXZ1000R SS features Yamaha's confidence-inspiring Sport Shift technology. The SS technology is defined by a 5-speed sequential shift transmission with an advanced automatic clutch system and pure-sport inspired paddle shifters -- eliminating the need for a clutch pedal and removing your foot from the accelerator while shifting.

The winner will also receive a VIP trip for two to the 2017 Supercross finale in Las Vegas on October 14 with airfare and hotel included. While there, the winner and their guest will receive VIP race tickets, pit passes, track-walk passes, swag bags, a meet and greet autograph session with two-time AMA Supercross champion Chad Reed, as well as Miss Supercross, and a tour of the Yamaha race team semi.

Total approximate retail value is $23,299. No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes ends 11:59 PM Pacific Standard Time on April 2, 2017. Winner will be determined by random drawing. Sweepstakes is limited to one entry per person, per household, and per email address for the entire promotion period.

For full schedule, race results, and more information on the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross visit www.SupercrossLive.com. Complete rules, entry details and additional information are available by visiting www.YXZsweeps.com. Follow Yamaha racing at www.Facebook.com/YamahaMotorUSA, www.Twitter.com/YamahaATVRacing and www.Instagram.com/YamahaMotorUSA #Yamaha #YamahaRacing #YXZ1000R

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, (YMUS), a leader in the motorsports market, makes the toughest, most capable and versatile ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles. The company's ever-expanding product offerings also include motorcycles, outboard motors, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, boats, outdoor power equipment, accessories, apparel and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of dealers in the United States.

Headquartered in Cypress, Calif., since its incorporation in 1976, Yamaha also has facilities in Wisconsin and Georgia, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. For more information on Yamaha, visit www.YamahaMotorsports.com

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/6/11G126721/Images/2017_YXZ1000R_SS-b6cde2b47486bf2ab1ff8cade316d051.JPG