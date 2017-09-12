Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, Entering U.S. Electric Bicycle Market

All-New Prototype Models to be on Display at Interbike

CYPRESS, CA--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announced today it will enter the U.S. electric bicycle market in 2018.

Yamaha will launch its "Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles" brand to the U.S. at Interbike, the largest bicycle trade event in North America. Yamaha invites bicycle retailers to visit its booth at Interbike in Las Vegas, September 20-22, 2017, for a first opportunity to view prototype models, as the company establishes relationships with specific retailers currently servicing cycling consumers.

"Yamaha has been a pioneer, inventor, and innovator in electric bicycles for more than two decades," said Terry Okawa, President, Yamaha Motor Corp., U.S.A.

Yamaha Motor Company, Ltd. (YMC) launched the world's first electrically power assisted bicycle in 1993 and has since produced more than 4 million drive units and sold over 2 million Yamaha power assist bicycles. YMC supplies class-leading e-Bike Systems to select OEM partners worldwide.

"Everyone at Yamaha is excited to be entering the rapidly expanding U.S. e-Bike market and sharing Yamaha's passion for exciting products and legendary product performance, innovative design, quality and reliability with the growing e-Bike audience," said Rob Trester, Division Manager, New Business Development Division which is launching the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles brand.

Yamaha's Power Assist Bicycles are scheduled to be available at U.S. dealers starting in 2018.

Learn more starting September 20, 2017, at www.yamahabicycles.com and follow @yamahabicycles on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

