Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, Introduces First Power Assist E-Bike Models

All-New Prototype Models Bring Yamaha Performance and Reliability to U.S. E-Bike Market

CYPRESS, CA--(Marketwired - September 20, 2017) - Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, (YMUS) today unveiled its all-new power assist electric bicycle (e-Bike) prototype models. Yamaha's power assist bicycle product line is scheduled to be available at U.S. dealers starting in 2018.

Yamaha will enter the U.S. bicycle market with Power Assist Bicycles designed by Yamaha for new cyclists and cycling enthusiasts seeking alternative commuting options, a fun and casual weekend cycling adventure or a thrilling new off-road experience.

"Yamaha has been a pioneer, inventor, and innovator in electric bicycles for more than two decades," said Terry Okawa, President, Yamaha Motor Corp., U.S.A. "And introducing Yamaha electric bicycles at this time will only add further to the depth and diversity of the Yamaha brand in the U.S."

Yamaha Motor Company, Ltd. (YMC) launched the world's first electrically power assisted bicycle in 1993 and has since produced more than 4 million drive units and sold over 2 million Yamaha power assist bicycles. YMC supplies class-leading e-Bike Systems to select OEM partners worldwide.

"Yamaha is excited to share our passion for power assist bicycles with riders seeking that next new adventure," said Rob Trester, Division Manager, New Business Development Division which is launching the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles brand.

The initial prototype models were unveiled this morning at Interbike, the largest bicycle trade event in North America. Yamaha is actively identifying and establishing new relationships with specific retailers currently servicing e-Bike consumers.

Yamaha's initial prototype models being shown at Interbike and featured now on www.yamahabicycles.com include:

UrbanRush, balance of power, stiffness, and speed in a sleek road bike chassis.

YDX-TORC, agile XC mountain bike with aggressive performance and fastest response.

CrossCore, fitness hybrid design for efficiency and ergonomic comfort.

CrossConnect, everyday recreation-utility for those that want to take their gear with them.

"e-Bikes have created a universal re-awakening of bicycling in the U.S. and people that might have otherwise dismissed the idea of riding a traditional bike are now finding an alternative solution. That is exciting news for bicycle retail stores and they are quickly embracing the opportunity to help new customers," said Drew Engelmann, Sales and Marketing Manager, New Business Development Division, which is launching the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles brand.

Yamaha Power Assist bicycles provide a natural assist feel powered by drive units that have undergone constant evolution through decades of engineering and innovation based on customer feedback. Yamaha's Triple Sensor System found in PWseries and PW-X system incorporates frictionless sensors that measure the rider's pedal-torque, bicycle speed and crank arm cadence in real-time with tremendous precision. This design results in a drive unit that provides one of the most refined and natural rides available. Interbike has awarded the PW-X motor with a "2017 Interbike Electric Product Innovation Award," which will be on display for the duration of the tradeshow among winners in other categories.

Learn more at www.yamahabicycles.com and follow Yamaha at www.facebook.com/yamahabicycles and on @yamahabicycles on Instagram and YouTube.

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, (YMUS) headquartered in Cypress, Calif., since its incorporation in 1976, is a leader in the outdoor recreation market. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Power Assist Bicycles, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, motorcycles, outboard motors, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, boats, outdoor power equipment, golf cars, accessories, apparel and much more.

Yamaha also has facilities in Wisconsin and Georgia, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. For more information on Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles, visit www.yamahabicycles.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/19/11G145685/Images/18_Cross_Connects_Storm_Grey_Polar_White_Action_01-bda10bcb5ca6a080963b2ac6ea09d28f.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/19/11G145685/Images/18_Cross_Core_White_Opal_Blue_Action_0012-a8eeaf331e0bac5687d209a8238ed381.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/19/11G145685/Images/18_Cross_Core_White_Opal_Blue_Action_0224-9b1f1d9447eaa21492be674129b457f9.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/19/11G145685/Images/18_Urban_Rush_Onyx_Action_0197_(1)-a0c55c67b37c9f6d89af66c2891cfa14.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/19/11G145685/Images/18_YDX-TORC_Quicksilver_Team_Yamaha_Blue_Action_14-3defa9c44e74844a8d32b16461d95e49.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/uw9Cpv7txfY