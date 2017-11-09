Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America Promotes Mike Chrzanowski to President

YMMC Manufactures Yamaha ATV, Side-by-Side, Water Vehicle and Golf Cars in USA

CYPRESS, CA--(Marketwired - November 09, 2017) - Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is announcing that Mr. Mike Chrzanowski has been named the new President of Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), effective November 1, 2017.

YMMC, a state-of-the-art production facility located in Newnan, Georgia, manufactures all of Yamaha's full-size ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, as well as WaveRunner Watercraft, and Golf Cars for U.S. and worldwide distribution.

Mr. Chrzanowski, who has been promoted from his previous position of Executive Vice President at YMMC, will oversee the company's three manufacturing plants and more than 1,000 employees. Chrzanowski joined YMMC in 2001 as a plant manager, bringing with him previous experience leading and managing key operations in the automotive industry.

"Mike has been instrumental in facilitating many milestone production accomplishments during his tenure at YMMC including the 1 millionth Golf Car, 1 millionth ATV, and the production of more than 3 million vehicles in total," said Mr. Terry Okawa, President of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, parent company of YMMC. "We are indeed honored to have Mike now lead our Newnan Manufacturing Team and labor force as we prepare for a strong future together for our diverse line of products."

"Everyone at Yamaha is proud of our U.S. manufacturing and the quality, reliable, performance-driven products produced at YMMC," Chrzanowski said. "YMMC production provides an exceptional level of responsiveness to U.S. market needs and streamlines our U.S. distribution. I'm excited to lead YMMC into the future as our product lines continue to innovate and our manufacturing practices continue to meet the highest quality, environmental manufacturing, and safety standards for our employees, our community, and our customers."

Mr. Mick Okumura, most recent past President of YMMC, will be returning to Japan and assuming a new position at Yamaha Motor Company, Ltd. (YMC).

About Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. Of America

Founded in 1986, the Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC) facility has the highest certifications for quality, safety and environmental manufacturing in producing golf cars, personal watercraft, Side-by-Side vehicles and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). The factory is ISO9001 Quality Management System and ISO14001 Environmental Management System certified.

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include ATVs and Side-By-Side Vehicles, Motorcycles and Scooters, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outdoor Power Equipment, Golf Cars, Race Kart Engines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of dealers in the United States.

Headquartered in California since 1960, YMUS also has facilities in Wisconsin and Georgia, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. For more information about Yamaha, visit www.YamahaMotorsports.com.

