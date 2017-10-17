Yamaha Takes Lead in Support of Motorized Outdoor Recreation

More than $150,000 Awarded in Q2 Expanding Access and Recreation Opportunities Throughout the U.S.

KENNESAW, GA--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, today announces the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative contributed more than $150,000 in funds and equipment to 12 grant recipients in the second quarter of 2017. This quarter reflected the program's broad appeal to the motorized and outdoor recreation community with several projects focused on creating and protecting motorcycle access and riding opportunities across the country.

"From a ground-up motorcycle riding park in Cleveland to restoring trails damaged by California wildfires, the projects submitted this quarter speak to the diversity of recreation opportunities the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative supports," said Mike Martinez, Yamaha's Recreational Vehicle Group vice president. "The common denominator for outdoor recreation of all types is access to land, and the Access Initiative is here to support those who show the initiative to take on the projects that make it possible."

As the powersports industry's leading land access advocate protecting the interests of those who work and play outdoors, Yamaha's Outdoor Access Initiative supports off-highway vehicle (OHV) riders, as well as those who rely on land access to camp, hunt, fish or farm. The 2017 second quarter Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative grant recipients are as follows:

City of Cleveland, Ohio

Friends of Cow Mountain: Ukiah, CA

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District: Silverthorne, CO

Indian Valley Creek ATV Club: Fayette County, PA

Marion County 4-H Club: Ocala, FL

Nevada County Woods Riders: Nevada, CA

North Country ATV: New Stratford, NH

Quail Forever: GA Chapter

Sportsmen's Alliance Foundation: National

Stewards of the Sequoia: Wofford Heights, CA

Thunder Mountain Wheelers: Delta, CO

Utah Community-Based Conservation Program/Utah State University: Utah

The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative continues to accept qualified applications for consideration of support and funding. For more information on the Outdoor Access Initiative, or to submit a grant application, visit www.YamahaOAI.com.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative is the industry leader in guaranteeing responsible access to our nation's land for outdoor enthusiasts. Through this program, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state and local public land use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible and sustainable public use. A committee then reviews each application and awards grants to deserving projects. Examples of appropriate projects for grants include, but are not limited to:

ATV, Side-by-Side, Motorcycle and Snowmobile riding and outdoor recreation areas

Trail development, restoration and maintenance

Trail signage and map production

Staging area construction, renovation and maintenance

Land stewardship, access, safety and education

Updated guidelines, an application form and information on the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at www.YamahaOAI.com. For specific questions about the Outdoor Access Initiative, call Yamaha's dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@yamaha-motor.com or write to:

